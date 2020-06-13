Will the PS5 game Spider-Man: Miles Morales be a standalone venture? Insomniac says yes

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a separate, standalone title for PS5.

Fans were confused whether or not the title be a DLC to 2018's Spider-Man for the PS5 console.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has already generated a lot of buzz (Picture: Insomniac Games/Twitter)

Ever since we were introduced to the follow-up of 2018's runaway hit, Marvel's Spider-Man, fans were divided over whether or not the game would be a DLC add-on to the previously released Marvel's Spider-Man or a standalone title for PS5 altogether.

After numerous conflicting accounts and myriad speculations, the game's publisher, Insomniac, finally cleared the air and gave us a clear, definitive answer.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date. #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/GOTAvNhUaF — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 12, 2020

What led to the confusion about the PS5 game?

While many were unsure about where the confusion began, it may be safe to say that The Telegraph UK's interview with the head of European division of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Simon Rutter, seems to be at the root of it.

Moreover, the video game industry, over the years, has seen the rise of many 'standalone DLCs' or 'Expansions Packs' that tend to be bigger than a usual run-of-the-mill DLC.

Titles like Infamous: First Light and Saints Row: Gat out of Hell stand testament. This, eventually, made some fans believe that Spider-Man: Miles Morales might just be a next-gen update to an already existing classic for the PS5 console.

All is still not known

The joy, however, is not complete as we still don't what the premise of the PS5 title will be. Of course, other than the fact that we'll play as Miles Morales, a young high school student, who shoulders the big responsibility of being Marvel's most popular superhero after being mentored by Peter Parker.

While the trailer for the PS5 game doesn't show much except the protagonist's skill-set and gameplay mechanics, it does introduce us to a sprawling New York City, reminiscent of the first installment, and Miles's unique camo suit and Venom Blast abilities.

Our take

Marvel's Spider-Man proved to be an instant and is almost considered a modern classic (Picture: Sony)

We, fans, have been waiting to play as Miles ever since the previous game's post-credit cut of his developing power and, of course, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The game's legacy (even though it's just two years old) and the movie's premise will, without a shred of doubt, be one of the highly anticipated titles in the PS5 console .