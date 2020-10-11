Spider-Man 3: Fans want Vincent D'Onofrio to return as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin 

If fans have their way, Spider-Man 3 could have Tom Holland's Spider-Man facing off against Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

The domineering crime lord and arch-nemesis of Spider-Man was famously brought to life by Vincent D'Onofrio in Netflix's Daredevil TV series - a role which earned him global acclaim. So much so that fans have recently begun to demand his return as Kingpin in the upcoming third installment of Tom Holland's Spider-Man universe.

Even Vincent D'Onofrio himself has jumped on to the bandwagon, courtesy his recent tweets where he addressed his casting in the film:

"This city isn't a caterpillar. It doesn't spin a cocoon and wake up a butterfly. A city crumbles and fades. It needs to die before it can be reborn." https://t.co/u0B0Os7HqU — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) October 10, 2020

He would go on to later clarify that his tweets were in no way concrete or confirmed and were rather just a means to cater to the demands of making fans happy:

These Fisk quotes I give to @getFANDOM and @IGN

are fun and obvious answers to their queries.

That's all.

Other then the questions having obvious answers as you can see by the tremendous response, my answer have no other meaning then something fun&hopeful for the @Marvel fans. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) October 10, 2020

It now seems like fans have already started vociferously hoping for this to come true, as they actively took to Twitter to demand his return as Wilson Fisk/ Kingpin.

Tom Holland Vs Vincent D'Onofrio in Spider-Man 3?

Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin is known to be one of the most formidable foes of Spider-Man due to his sheer size and super strength. He is also one of the largest and strongest enemies of other Marvel superheroes such as Daredevil and Frank Castle aka The Punisher.

Kingpin has been portrayed by several actors in both films and video games, which range from Michael Clarke Duncan in Daredevil (2003) to Liev Schreiber in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

However, the most striking performance in recent memory is that of Vincent D'Onofrio, where he starred as the fearsome crime overlord in Netflix's Daredevil TV series. Onofrio was unanimously praised for breathing life into his chilling and menacing avatar of Kingpin.

Fans clearly haven't had their fill of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin as they recently took to Twitter to petition for his arrival in Spider-Man 3.

The movie has already been making waves online courtesy of recent announcements which state that Jamie Foxx's Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will be appearing in the film.

Moreover, they believe that if Electro can return, then so can Kingpin.

Check out some of the reactions online:

All I want in this world is 6'4 @vincentdonofrio taking on Tom Holland. https://t.co/4JX1pELLnQ — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 9, 2020

Can we please @vincentdonofrio in #SpiderMan3 as King Pin? I honestly can’t see anyone playing that role ever again after he OWNED that sh*t! pic.twitter.com/xBRR80H2mu — NOVEL (@IamNovel) October 10, 2020

If they put you in this, I’ll go to the theater and pay 3 times over! — Danny (@DannyCage88) October 10, 2020

I love Wilson Fisk. You're awesome man. — Livinus O.Francis (@francharles_sw6) October 10, 2020

This would make me so happy. Vincent D'Onofrio stole every scene he was in and I'd love to see him do the same in a full MCU entry — A Mass of Dad Energy (@jd_mattyas) October 10, 2020

A grounded MCU movie would be great. Especially a Spider-Man story. He doesn't need to face crazy powerful villains every time. Give us Fisk, Hammerhead, Mr Negative, Tombstone... — Scurry the durg🐕 (@Lurrdog) October 10, 2020

Come on @MarvelStudios, people want Kingpin & DD more in Spider-Man 3 than Doctor Strange or Electro! Also, isn't it great that the actor himself is excited about returning? YOU CAN'T SAY NO TO SOMEONE LIKE @vincentdonofrio! #SaveDaredevil — Lincoln🏳️‍🌈 Misses Bobbi (@linc_larsson) October 10, 2020

you better get to come back as Fisk, you’re way too perfect in the role to never get to play him again — Luke (@qLxke_) October 10, 2020

Nobody will ever compare to your performance you ARE the KINGPIN — MALICEDOLL79 (@MALICEDOLL79) October 10, 2020

We need to see Kingpin facing off against Spider-Man. Tom Holland and Vincent D'Onofrio are the perfect castings for their roles. I really hope we see this one day https://t.co/FnzE1SW4D2 pic.twitter.com/HIuEUF1BQv — Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) October 10, 2020

While the casting of Vincent D'Onofrio in Spider-Man 3 as Kingpin currently seems like a long shot, fans certainly seem to be revelling at the mere thought of seeing him portray Wilson Fisk on the silver screen.