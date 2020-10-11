Spider-Man 3: Fans want Vincent D'Onofrio to return as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin 

If fans have their way, Spider-Man 3 could have Tom Holland's Spider-Man facing off against Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.
The domineering crime lord and arch-nemesis of Spider-Man was famously brought to life by Vincent D'Onofrio in Netflix's Daredevil TV series - a role which earned him global acclaim. So much so that fans have recently begun to demand his return as Kingpin in the upcoming third installment of Tom Holland's Spider-Man universe.
Even Vincent D'Onofrio himself has jumped on to the bandwagon, courtesy his recent tweets where he addressed his casting in the film:
He would go on to later clarify that his tweets were in no way concrete or confirmed and were rather just a means to cater to the demands of making fans happy:
It now seems like fans have already started vociferously hoping for this to come true, as they actively took to Twitter to demand his return as Wilson Fisk/ Kingpin.
Tom Holland Vs Vincent D'Onofrio in Spider-Man 3?
Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin is known to be one of the most formidable foes of Spider-Man due to his sheer size and super strength. He is also one of the largest and strongest enemies of other Marvel superheroes such as Daredevil and Frank Castle aka The Punisher.
Kingpin has been portrayed by several actors in both films and video games, which range from Michael Clarke Duncan in Daredevil (2003) to Liev Schreiber in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
However, the most striking performance in recent memory is that of Vincent D'Onofrio, where he starred as the fearsome crime overlord in Netflix's Daredevil TV series. Onofrio was unanimously praised for breathing life into his chilling and menacing avatar of Kingpin.
Fans clearly haven't had their fill of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin as they recently took to Twitter to petition for his arrival in Spider-Man 3.
The movie has already been making waves online courtesy of recent announcements which state that Jamie Foxx's Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will be appearing in the film.
Moreover, they believe that if Electro can return, then so can Kingpin.
While the casting of Vincent D'Onofrio in Spider-Man 3 as Kingpin currently seems like a long shot, fans certainly seem to be revelling at the mere thought of seeing him portray Wilson Fisk on the silver screen.
Published 11 Oct 2020, 04:58 IST