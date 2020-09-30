Spider-Man Remastered PS5: Ben Jordan as Peter Parker, new Amazing Spider-Man Suit and more

One of the most anticipated games coming to the PS5 is Insomniac Games' Spider-Man, which was a massive hit on the PS4.

The third-person action-adventure game provided a refreshing new take on the tale of Peter Parker/Spider-Man and offered players an unforgettable and immersive gameplay experience.

Featuring popular villains such as Kingpin and Mister Negative, the game earned critical acclaim from fans and critics alike, and went on to become one of the best-selling games of the year. The popularity of the game is such that Sony is set to release an exclusive remastered version of Spider-Man for the PS5:

The remastered version of Spider-Man, along with its DLC, will be included in the 'Ultimate Edition' of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is all set to release on the 12th of November.

Spider-Man Remastered on the PS5

The 4K trailer consists of a crucial conversation between Otto Octavius aka Dr. Octopus, and Peter Parker, at the former's lab, which is where he reveals the functionality of his dreaded 'tentacles'.

Alongside the dialogue trailer, an exclusive gameplay trailer has also been revealed:

Featuring classic Spider-Man combat features such as the combo strikes, spider sense and environmental damage, the gameplay trailer is an absolute visual treat, replete with smooth web slingshots as well as a fast-paced fight sequence.

In the official blog post, Sony revealed that the new Spider-Man remastered will involve next-generation premium technology, as well as new updates and additions such as three new Spidey suits.

There are also significant ray-tracing enhancements alongside more detailed renders of character movements and expressions. In one of the biggest and most visible changes is the alteration of Peter Parker's face, who looks like a whole new character.

This was explained by James Stevenson, the Community Director at Insomniac Games, who revealed that they have replaced John Bubniak from the original game, with Ben Jordan:

In order to bring the best performances to players with our next-generation Marvel’s Spider-Man games, we have recast the face of Peter Parker. We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console.

In addition to this, Insomniac Games also provided an exclusive glimpse at a gorgeous new Spidey suit - The Amazing Spider-Man suit.

From a new photo-mode feature to a faster frame rate, Insomniac Games has surely brought a whole slew of changes to the new Spider-Man Remastered, which is all set to arrive on the PS5.