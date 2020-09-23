Marvel's Spider-Man is an action-adventure videogame developed by Insomniac Games. It is a PlayStation exclusive that launched on PS4 and PS4 Pro on 7 September 2018. It was recently confirmed that Spider-Man 2018 would be getting a remastered version.

The Spider-Man Miles Morales, which is a PS5 launch title, comes bundled with Spider-Man remastered. The bundle is officially called "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition" and its priced at 69.99 USD. The contents of Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate launch edition includes:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

T.R.A.C.K. Suit

Second Spidey Suit – TBA

Gravity Well Gadget

Extra Skill Points.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered: Insomniac confirms 60fps mode, improved visuals, load time and much more

A few hours ago, the official twitter handle for Insomniac games replied to a query from a user, who goes by the name Augusto. He asked, "what will be the difference between the game on a PS4 Pro and a PS5???". Insomniac games replied with the following:

Many art assets have been updated to take advantage of the PS5 console’s horsepower. Better-looking characters w/ improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation Ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching into distance. Optional performance mode for a targeted 60fps frame rate. Near-instant loading, 3D audio, DualSense controller’s haptic feedback. Three suits, new photo mode features, and even new trophies.

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales is slated to launch this year on November 12, 2020, across PS4 and PS5 platforms. It is a cross-gen title that you can pre-order right now. The standard edition of the game will cost 49.99 USD and the ultimate edition for PS5 will cost 69.99 USD.

