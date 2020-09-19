Spider-Man: Miles Morales ultimate launch edition contents, game size, and more

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an upcoming action-adventure game from Insomniac Games. It is a direct sequel to 2018's Marvel Spider-Man, which was a hit PS4 exclusive.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to be launched on November 12, 2020. The game was first announced as a PlayStation 5 exclusive title but we later learned that it was coming to the PS4 too.

Spider-Man Miles Morales, Horizon Zero Dawn Forbidden West and a few others have been announced as cross-gen titles for PS4 and PS5. However, Spider-Man Miles Morales will be the very first one to launch. The game is currently available to pre-order on online stores like Wallmart, Amazon, Gamestop, PlayStation and many more.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales ultimate launch edition details

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales ultimate launch edition is listed on the PlayStation website for pre-orders.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition (price: 69.99 USD) contents:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

T.R.A.C.K. Suit

Second Spidey Suit – TBA

Gravity Well Gadget

Extra Skill Points

The ultimate launch edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes a remastered version of the 2018's Spider-Man game. It will be available as a voucher code which expires on 01/01/2024.

Marvel's Spider-Man remastered version will also include all the 3 DLC chapters in the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps adventure.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate edition requires minimum storage of 105 GB (Image Credit: PlayStation)

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate edition requires minimum storage of 105 GB. The 2018's Spider-Man (base game size 45 GB) will have all the DLCs sized up to 70 GB on the PS4 (approximately).

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate edition may require minimum storage space of 105 GB but the game size is usually cut by 15% to 20 % from the minimum required storage after installation.

