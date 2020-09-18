'Sony will have more PS5 units ready for sale than they had PS4 units in 2013': PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan

The PlayStation 5 showcase event, that took place on September 16, 2020, revealed several official details regarding the upcoming console. We also got new exclusive games for PS5, gameplay reveals for some previously announced PS5 games and much more.

Sony announced the launch dates for the PS5 base model and the digital edition. The PS5 base model is priced at 499 USD while the digital edition, which offers the same technical specifications (without disc drive), is priced at 399 USD.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan promises more PS5 units than for PS4 launch

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Jim Ryan assured that there will be more PlayStation 5 units available at launch than they had PS4 units back in 2013.

Ryan said:

"Sony will have more PlayStation 5 units ready for sale than they had PlayStation 4 units in 2013."

About 2.1 million PlayStation 4 units sold worldwide two weeks after its 2013 launch, with a million in the first day alone.

The official Twitter handle for PlayStation confirmed that pre-orders for the PS5 consoles will begin from September 17, 2020 (may vary with different timezones and regions) at selected retailers.

However, things didn't go well as many stores started taking pre-orders right after the showcase event, thanks to different timezones and the lack of detailed pre-order timings.

The console is set to launch on November 13, 2020, in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico and South Korea.

Meanwhile, the PS5 will on November 19, 2020, for the rest of the world.

