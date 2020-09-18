Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is an upcoming first-person shooter game from Treyarch and Raven Software. The game is slated to release on 13th November 2020 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available to pre-order right now both in online and offline stores (may depend on region).

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War official game price in India

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War comes in different editions, and each edition offers specific perks.

COD Cold War standard edition offers the base game and weapons confrontation pack. Meanwhile, the ultimate edition of the game offers the base game, weapons confrontation pack, 3 operator skins, 3 vehicle skins, 3 weapon blueprints, battle pass bundle(includes 1 season battle pass with 20 tier skips) as well as the land, sea and air pack.

Here are the official prices for COD Black Ops Cold War:

PC

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War standard edition. ( Price: 3,999 INR )

) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ultimate edition. (Price: 6,249 INR)

PS4

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War standard edition. (Price: 3,999 INR)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ultimate edition. (Price: 6,249 INR)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War cross-gen bundle. (Price: 4,749 INR)

Xbox One

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War standard edition. ( Price: 3,999 INR )

) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ultimate edition. ( Price: 6,249 INR )

) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War cross-gen bundle. (Price: 4,749 INR)

The plot of COD Cold War

The game is set during the early 1980s of the Cold War. Its campaign follows the story CIA officer Russell Adler, as he pursues an alleged Soviet spy, Perseus, whose stated goal is to subvert the United States and tilt the balance of power towards the Soviet Union.

