FIFA 21 game size and PC system requirements

FIFA 21 is one of the most anticipated games of 2020 (Image Credit: EA)
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Modified 16 Sep 2020, 07:17 IST
Feature
FIFA 21 is an upcoming football simulation game developed and published by EA. The game is slated to launch on October 8, 2020, across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. The game is currently available to pre-order on Origin, PS Store and MS store.

FIFA 21 utilises the next-generation hardware to bring out a user experience which is more immersive in nature. Whether we talk about Ray Tracing, Haptic feedback or the super-fast SSDs, FIFA 21 will be using all the technology to improve the game experience. The developers are also working on bringing a lot of quality life changes to the FIFA 21 career mode.

Also read: PlayStation 5 showcase event confirmed for September: New launch titles, price, pre-orders & more

FIFA 21 size and official PC system requirements

Image Credit: EA
Image Credit: EA

FIFA 21's minimum and recommended system requirements are quite reasonable. However, if you want to experience the game on PC at its best, you should have a GPU with RTX support (GTX 1660ti or above) and a good CPU.

FIFA 20 took around 50 GB of space on consoles and PCs. We don't have the official file size of FIFA 21 right now but it will likely be around 50 to 70 GB in size.

Also read: How to watch PlayStation 5 Showcase event on 16th September

Here are FIFA 21's minimum and recommended system requirements as per Origin:

FIFA 21 PC minimum system requirements

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): Athlon X4 880K @4GHz or Equivalent
  • Processor (Intel): Core i3-6100 @3.7GHz or Equivalent
  • Memory: 8 GB
  • Graphics card (AMD): Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent
  • Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
  • Hard-drive space: 50 GB

FIFA 21 PC recommended system requirements

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): FX 8150 @3.6GHz or Equivalent
  • Processor (Intel): Core i5-3550 @3.40GHz or Equivalent
  • Memory: 8 GB
  • Graphics card (AMD): Radeon R9 270x or Equivalent
  • Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 670 or Equivalent
  • Online Connection Requirements: Broadband Connection
  • Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Also Read: How to play Valorant on PC without a graphics card

Published 16 Sep 2020, 07:17 IST
PC Games 2020
