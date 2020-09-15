How to watch PlayStation 5 Showcase event on September 16

Sony is going to have a PlayStation 5 Showcase event on 16th September 2020. Sid Shuman, Senior Director, SIE Content Communications, announced the news over PlayStation Blog.

The PlayStation 5 Showcase event will be focused on the games from first and third-party studios for this next-gen console. We might even learn the price and pre-order details for the PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 9pm BST / 10pm CEST/ Thursday, 1:30 AM IST. pic.twitter.com/JIT8bJvKu2 — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) September 12, 2020

How to watch PlayStation 5 Showcase event live

The PlayStation 5 Showcase event will be broadcast on 16th September over Twitch and YouTube from 1 PM PDT/9 PM BST/10 PM CEST/1:30 AM IST (next day). It can be watched on PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as on other channels like IGN and Gamespot.

Here are the links to the channels from where you can watch the PS5 showcase event:

PlayStation YouTube

PlayStation official Twitch

IGN

Gamespot

Sony has already started promoting the PS5 console using PVs, email, banner ads, and other such options. Its highly likely that we will get the price and pre-orders at the end of the 40-minute long PlayStation 5 Showcase event.

PlayStation Blog describes the upcoming PS5 Showcase event as:

"Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!). Our next digital PlayStation 5 showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners. Tune in live on Twitch or YouTube this Wednesday, September 16 at 1 pm PDT/9 pm/BST/10 pm CEST to see what’s next for PS5."

The community is hyped about this upcoming event from Sony. There have been leaks about new titles like God of War, Silent Hill and a few other games that might be in development. Moreover, Microsoft has already gone all out with its next-gen consoles, and players are eagerly waiting for Sony to do the same.

