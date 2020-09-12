COD Mobile is an action-shooter video game developed by Timi Studios. The game was released on Android and iOS platforms on 1st October 2019. Since then, it has become one of the best free-to-play shooter games on the mobile platform.

COD Mobile is known for its gameplay, visuals, variety of game modes, and a few other unique aspects. It is a fast-paced shooter with playable game modes like Frontline, Team Deathmatch (TDM), Domination, Search & Destroy, Gunfight, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint and Free for All.

COD Mobile on PC

Image Credits: TiMi Studios

Call of Duty Mobile can easily be enjoyed on PCs with the help of emulators like GameLoop and MEmu. However, there is a rising question in the mobile gaming community: Can we play COD Mobile on PCs without emulators? The answer is "NO", you cannot play the game on a systems without an emulator.

There are certain mobile games, especially MMOs, which get a standalone release on PCs. But COD Mobile has no such ports or standalone release. So, there is no official way to play the game on PCs without the help of emulators.

The Call of Duty series originated from the PC platform, and there are more than 15 Call of Duty editions available for the PC. The latest one, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, is one of the best shooter games out there in the market.

The game is similar to COD Mobile in many aspects. So, it is a better alternative to COD Mobile on PCs. We also have Call of Duty Cold War title releasing later this year (Fall 2020).

