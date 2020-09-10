Microsoft recently announced the prices of their next-generation consoles through Xbox's official Twitter handle, sending fans into an absolute frenzy.

Xbox Series S, codenamed Lockhart, is priced at 299 USD while Series X, codenamed Project Scarlett, is priced at 499 USD.

The consoles are slated to launch on November 10, 2020, while the pre-orders will start from September 22, 2020.

Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox said in his blog post:

Empowering you with freedom and choice is core to everything we do at Xbox. In addition to the traditional option of purchasing the new generation of Xbox Series X and S at $499 (Estimated Retail Price) and $299 (Estimated Retail Price) respectively, we’re expanding our Xbox All Access program to 12 countries this holiday, with more to come in 2021.

Xbox Series X and Series S price in India

Xbox India has now finally revealed the official prices for Xbox Series X and Series S in India. In a Facebook post, they confirmed that the Xbox Series X will sell for INR 49,990 while the Series S will go for INR 34,990.

The price for Xbox Series X is justified as 499 USD roughly converts to 36.5K INR. The luxury tax on gaming consoles was lowered from 28% to 18% in India a few years ago. So, taking the imports and taxes into account, INR 13K is a justifiable extra amount added to INR 36.5K.

However, the price of Xbox Series S is not what we expected. The console is officially priced at INR 34,990, which is not an amount players would like to pay for an inferior console.

