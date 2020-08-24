Fall Guys mobile version confirmed, to be available only in China

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a casual take on the wildly popular battle royale genre. This game had its initial release on 4th August 2020, for PC and PS4. Fall Guys has since amassed millions of players on both platforms, becoming one of the most critically acclaimed titles of 2020.

Bilibili secures right to publish Fall Guys mobile in China

The Fall Guys mobile version has been in talks since its launch, as the gaming community has wanted it to release on Xbox and smartphones.

Also read: When will Fall Guys release on Xbox platforms?

It now looks like the Chinese company Bilibili has struck a deal with Mediatonic to bring the original Fall Guys game to mobiles. However, it will exclusively be made available to players from mainland China.

Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China.



The game released for PC and PS4 on August 4, 2020 and has become a viral hit.#FallGuys https://t.co/BjElzemUGr pic.twitter.com/EBgYq3pck5 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 22, 2020

Industry analyst Daniel Ahmed confirmed the mobile version of Fall Guys in a tweet, which was followed by a few screenshots of the game. The title is known as Jelly Bean: Ultimate Knockout in China, as the characters look like Jelly Beans. The mobile version will also have the same name.

Also read: How to push or throw people in Fall Guys

Image Credits: Mediatonic

According to The Verge, Bill Croft, co-founder of Fall Guys developer Mediatonic, confirmed the news on Monday via an email. He wrote:

Advertisement

"We can confirm that Bilibili have secured publishing rights to a mobile version in China. As you can imagine, we've had a lot of questions about platforms since launch, and of course we'd love to release on more platforms in the future but for now we're focusing our efforts on PC and PS4."

Interestingly, we already have a few rip-off versions of Fall Guys on mobiles. There is no official confirmation on when the game will launch on the mobile platform. However, the developers intend to release the game on smartphones and the Xbox soon.

Also read: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout cross-platform support reportedly under development