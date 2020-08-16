Fall Guys is a knockout-style battle royale game with a few in-game actions. In this title, players can control the character using the direction keys. They can perform three other actions as well, which are:

1) Jump

PC: Press Spacebar key to perform the jump action.

PS4/PS4 Pro: Press X (cross) key to perform the jump action.

2) Dive

PC: Press Ctrl key to perform the dive action.

PS4/PS4 Pro: Press Square key to perform the dive action.

3) Grab

PC: Press left Shift key to perform the grab action.

PS4/PS4 Pro: Press R2 key to perform the grab action.

How to push or throw people in Fall Guys (PC, PS4/ PS4 Pro)

Image Credits: iskmogul, Mediatonic

As mentioned earlier, Fall Guys is a game with minimal in-game actions. There is no direct way to push or throw an enemy. However, it doesn't mean you cannot perform such a move. To push or throw players, you have to use the grab action.

Go near a player and press the grab key (respective to the platform you are playing on). The grabbing part in Fall Guys is a bit clumsy, so wait till your character completely grabs the other player. Now, to push, press the forward direction key. You can also use the other direction keys to pull or push enemies as per your liking.

To throw people, you have to make use of the obstacles present in the game. Make use of the grab action with the direction keys to push players towards obstacles (like the spinning rod or at the end of the floor) to throw them.

