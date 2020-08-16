How to download Fall Guys on PC?

Fall Guys Battle Royale, from Mediatonic, has become one of the fastest growing online multiplayer games. Despite the small scale of the game, it has amassed millions of players since launch.

Fall Guys initially launched on PC and PS4 platforms on August 4, 2020. The game is available for free on PS4 for PS Plus subscribers(August 2020's PS Plus Free Game). Meanwhile, you can download the game on PC through Steam Windows.

Downloading Fall Guys on PC through Steam

Fall Guys is an online service game that requires a stable internet connection. To play the game on PC, you need to purchase it from Steam. Fall Guys on Steam costs around ₹529, which is relatively cheap. Follow the steps below to download the game from Steam for Windows:

Go to the Steam Windows app or open Steam on your web browser.

Image Credit: theprofanedotaku, STEAM

Click on the search bar in the top right corner and search for Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout.

Click on the game showed in the results.

You will be directed to the game page from where you can download the game.

To download, first, complete the transaction through any of your preferred payment methods.

After you are done with the transaction, the game will be added to your steam library.

Click on the library option on the top left corner of Steam. (right beside store option)

Unlike Epic Games Store, you don't have to start the download manually.

Once you buy Fall Guys, Steam will automatically start the download, if not(it happens when you don't set up a default directory), do it manually through the library.

