Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout: How to download the game for free on PS4/PS4 Pro

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout is a last-man-standing casual game developed by Mediatonic. The game was launched on August 4, 2020, on PlayStation and PC.

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout has become a huge phenomenon in the gaming community in a short period of time. It is the most trending game on PlayStation Store and Steam. Since its launch, the game has also held the first position on Steam sales charts.

Okay, this is actually R I D I C U L O U S



A week after launch and Fall Guys is STILL the number 1 and number 2 top-selling game on steam...



GLOBALLY



That's with the normal edition... and the collector's edition... counted separately!



🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/1EekTYoSj9 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 11, 2020

How to download Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout for free on PlayStation 4

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Fall Guys are in the free PS Plus games lineup in August (Image Credit: Mediatonic)

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout is available for free for PlayStation Plus users. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Fall Guys are in the free PS Plus games lineup for the month of August. Therefore, players can get the game for free only if they download it before the end of the month.

Steps To Download Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout for free on PlayStation 4

Pre-Requisites: PS Plus subscription(also required to play the game)

Turn on your PS4 and log in to your PlayStation account (active internet connection required).

Go To PS plus section from your main screen (Big yellow plus symbol).

The game will be available under your August 2020 games section.

Click on Fall Guys.

You will be prompted to the game page.

Click on Download.

The game will be added to your download./notification menu.

Note: Many players have reported that their PS Plus August 2020 games are not showing up. If you are one of them, then visit the PS Plus page through the PlayStation store.

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout is available on Steam for 529 INR. However, PC players do not have an option to get the game for free.

