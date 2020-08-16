Fall Guys PC system requirements

Fall Guys is a knockout-style battle royale game that has become a phenomenon in the gaming community. The game's flexibility has made it even more popular among battle royale enthusiasts. Since its launch, Fall Guys has been trending across all the popular marketplaces. The game's journey to success has resulted in it having the most concurrent viewers.

Fall Guys is not a graphics-heavy game. It uses simple low poly assets for level design, and character animations are limited and generic. This makes the game playable on even low-end PCs.

Fall Guys is one of those games that can achieve 60 fps even with minimum system requirements. Without any further ado, let's have a look at the PC system requirements for Fall Guys.

Fall Guys minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit only

Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7950

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: Gamepad Recommended

Recommended system requirements

Fall Guys is capped at 60 fps, and can easily achieve that on minimum system requirements. However, for players who want to run the game on unlocked FPS, they will need a better system. For starters, you can unlock the framerates for Fall Guys by disabling the Vsync in Nvidia control panel.

Further, enable the in-game Vsync to avoid the 60fps cap. The recommended system requirements to get an fps upwards of 144 is mentioned below-

OS: Win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 6-Core 2.8GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1500X

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 590 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

VRAM: 6 GB

System Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 2 GB Hard drive space

