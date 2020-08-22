When will Fall Guys release on Xbox platforms?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a simple yet popular battle royale game currently available for PCs and the PlayStation. Millions of players on these platforms have access to the game. However, players of the Xbox platform are still waiting, as Fall Guys was not released here due to a deal with PlayStation.

Fall Guys is available as a free-to-download title for subscribers of PS Plus as part of the August 2020 lineups.

Official details on Fall Guys release on Xbox

Image Credits: theprofanedotaku, Mediatonic

As we mentioned earlier, the developers, Mediatonic, and publisher, Devolver Digital, made a monetary deal with Sony. The main goal for the developers on Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockouts' release was making the game available to a vast audience. The production of Fall Guys was highly-influenced by Rocket League, and they also went with the same approach.

Recently, the official Twitter handle for Fall Guys replied to a fan when asked about a release window for Xbox release, saying:

"No plans for Xbox just yet, we'd love to release on Xbox in future though!"

Thus, the game could get an Xbox release shortly. However, that is not something happening soon. The PlayStation launch was critical to the Fall Guys team, and they conveyed the same through a comment on the PS4 Reddit AMA.

"Sony was really enthusiastic about the game when we showed them an early version of it, and we felt that taking this route would help expose the game to a far larger audience than we could have reached on our own. Also, it's something that worked super well for Rocket League, which has been one of our inspirations."

We will put out updates if there is an official release date or window for Fall Guys on the Xbox.

