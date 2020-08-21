Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout cross-platform support reportedly under development

Fall Guys is a trending battle royale game from Mediatonic. The title initially released on 4th August 2020, on the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms. Since its launch, Fall Guys has been breaking records in terms of viewership, concurrent online players and Steam sales.

Does Fall Guys offer cross-platform support?

No for the time being, no. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockouts does not offer cross-platform support currently. However, the game will have this feature soon, as the developers have acknowledged its need and are working on the same.

Image Credit: Mediatonic

Fall Guys Cross-Platform support development confirmed

According to The Profaned Otaku, Fall Guys game designer Joe Walsh confirmed on MinnMaxShow that the development team is looking into cross-platform support. The latter interview with the developers included talks on the roadmap for the game.

When asked about the topic, Walsh replied:

"Well, crossplay is "a big thing" that the dev team at Mediatonic is "definitely looking into."

He further quoted:

"Fall Guys is about bringing people together to play wholesome games. It makes sense that crossplay is a part of that."

Fall Guys developers Mediatonic is a group of people who highly value their community. They are active on their social media platforms, taking feedback from the players. Moreover, they engage a lot with their community, which is a dying part of the game development community that we see no longer these days.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout's cross-platform support is in development. However, the release date for the update or patch is not out yet. For now, the game is available only on PC and PlayStation. We can expect a mobile port shortly. So, maybe, the developers intend to release cross-platform support when the game is on more platforms.

