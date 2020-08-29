Fall Guys Season 2: All the new maps coming to the game

Fall Guys Season 2 kicks off this October. Developers Mediatonic have been working on delivering new maps, cosmetics and much more to the community. Meanwhile, they are also organizing the Twitch rivals Fall Guys tournament.

At Gamescom, we saw a sneak peek trailer of Fall Guys Season 2. It was focused on new maps and skins coming to the game. It also promised much more content in the near future.

Fall Guys Season 2: All the new maps unveiled in sneak peek trailer

Fall Guys Season 2's medieval theme is a new addition that many people will like. There are new costumes, maps, gameplay changes and much more coming to the game. Today, we talk about the brand new maps that will come with Season 2.

Egg Scramble Vr 2.0

Image Credits: theprofanedotaku

Hoopsie Daisy Vr 2.0

Image Credits: theprofanedotaku

Yet Another Castle Wall

Image Credits: theprofanedotaku

Medieval Race

Image Credits: theprofanedotaku

So far, we have these four maps that were unveiled in the Fall Guys Season 2 sneak peek trailer at Gamescom 2020. Among these, there are two maps that look like overhauls of existing ones. The other two, namely Medieval Race and Yet Another Castle Wall, are completely new.

Fall Guys Season 2 will also include new gameplay mechanics like movable blocks. This will not only make the game more immersive, but will also make the levels annoying. Imagine 50 to 60 people trying to get a block to progress. It will be a massacre.

