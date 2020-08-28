Fall Guys Season 2: Every new skin revealed so far

At Gamescom 2020, we got a glimpse of Fall Guys Season 2. The lead game designer led us through a short trailer showcasing new maps, changes, skins and more coming to the game.

Fall Guys Season 2 will have a medieval theme. Furthermore, the new skins coming to the game are officially referred to as "Fresh Medieval Styles".

Also read: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Full list of maps

All new skins coming with Fall Guys Season 2

The Fall Guys sneak peek trailer revealed a lot on what we will be getting with the arrival of Season 2. However, in this article, we are going to talk only about the new skins coming to the game.

There are a total of six new medieval-fashioned outfits coming to Fall Guys:

Male Barbarian skin

Image Credit: theprofanedotaku

Magician skin

Image Credit: theprofanedotaku

Advertisement

Dragon skin

Image Credit: theprofanedotaku

Witch skin

Image Credit: theprofanedotaku

Female Barbarian skin

Image Credit: theprofanedotaku

Knight skin

Image Credit: theprofanedotaku

Mediatonic is bringing some cool-looking skins based on the United Kingdom's history, or the fantasy related to it. If you look at the skins, you will see knights, dragons and magicians (Arthur and Merlin), and Barbarians (Danes), among others.

Also Read: Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout: How to bunnyhop in the game

So far, we have only six skins coming with the Fall Guys Season 2 update. There is no official release date for when it will arrive. However, we can expect an official reveal soon on the official twitter account.

About Fall Guys

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of online contestants together in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos, until one victor remains! They need to battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics, stumbling towards greatness.

Also read: Fall Guys mobile version confirmed, to be available only in China