Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Full list of maps

Fall Guys is a battle royale game, and one of the most critically acclaimed titles of 2020. It has been setting new records with each passing day. A few days ago, this title became the most-watched game on Twitch, surpassing the viewership stats of League of Legends.

Fall Guys is a simple game with limited in-game actions. However, it offers a wide variety of maps. These maps defer in types, objective and design. In Fall Guys, there are four rounds, namely:

Race

Survival

Team

Final

There's a total of 24 maps, each categorized under the above rounds. Let's take a look at each one individually.

Source: Gamepur, Fall Guys official website

Race Games

Image Credits: Game Revolution

See Saw: Race towards the finish line while balancing yourself on a see-saw.

Race towards the finish line while balancing yourself on a see-saw. Hit Parade: Jump over spinning polls that push users backwards.

Jump over spinning polls that push users backwards. Door Dash: This is a short map covered with fake doors. Only a few of them are real, and as you move towards the finish line, there is only one actual door.

This is a short map covered with fake doors. Only a few of them are real, and as you move towards the finish line, there is only one actual door. Gate Crash: Gates keep moving up and down, along with a vertical rod trying to obstruct your path.

Gates keep moving up and down, along with a vertical rod trying to obstruct your path. The Whirlygig: This is a relatively short and easy map if done right. Windmills and horizontal rotating rods try to push you out of the map.

This is a relatively short and easy map if done right. Windmills and horizontal rotating rods try to push you out of the map. Slime Climb: It is a race where the slime tries to drown and eliminate people. It is as tricky as other maps, because while you try to run towards the finish line, you also have to face the different obstacles.

It is a race where the slime tries to drown and eliminate people. It is as tricky as other maps, because while you try to run towards the finish line, you also have to face the different obstacles. Fruit Chute: You have to make your way up to the finish line while being targeted continuously by random giants fruits.

You have to make your way up to the finish line while being targeted continuously by random giants fruits. Dizzy Heights: Dash through a dizzying array of obstacles to reach the finish line! Spinning plates, rolling balls and yet more spinning plates stand between your Fall Guy and qualification. Keep your eye on the prize or end up eliminated!

Dash through a dizzying array of obstacles to reach the finish line! Spinning plates, rolling balls and yet more spinning plates stand between your Fall Guy and qualification. Keep your eye on the prize or end up eliminated! Tip Toe: A hidden pathway stands between the Fall Guys and qualification! Contestants must find a safe route through trial and error, keeping an eye out for any shaky tiles, which fall away when stepped on. Work as a team to find the safe route and then betray your friends in a final jump to the finish!

Advertisement

Survival Games

Image Credits: Ginx Esports

Tail Tag: Yank tails off of others, as those without one when the time expires are done.

Yank tails off of others, as those without one when the time expires are done. Roll Out : Survive a rolling cylinder which gives you constant threats of elimination with its random structures and obstacles.

: Survive a rolling cylinder which gives you constant threats of elimination with its random structures and obstacles. Jump Club: Dodge the swinging arms to qualify! Fall Guys must avoid being dunked into the slime by perfectly timing their jumps over the giant rotating beams. Keep an eye on the opposition too — a well-timed grab might throw other Fall Guys off their rhythm and send them sprawling to elimination below!

Dodge the swinging arms to qualify! Fall Guys must avoid being dunked into the slime by perfectly timing their jumps over the giant rotating beams. Keep an eye on the opposition too — a well-timed grab might throw other Fall Guys off their rhythm and send them sprawling to elimination below! Perfect Match: Four giant screens will display random fruits, like grapes, oranges, watermelons, bananas and apples. Stand on the panel which has the same fruit last shown on the screens.

Four giant screens will display random fruits, like grapes, oranges, watermelons, bananas and apples. Stand on the panel which has the same fruit last shown on the screens. Block Party: You have to hold your ground on a conveyer belt-style map where random blocks try to drag you out of the ring.

Team Games

Image Credits: GINX Esports

Jinxed: The first team to get completely jinxed gets eliminated. When you get caught, grab the other sides to jinx them.

The first team to get completely jinxed gets eliminated. When you get caught, grab the other sides to jinx them. Rock N' Roll: Fall Guys must team up to roll their giant, unwieldy rubber ball through a tricky obstacle course. The last team to get their ball in the goal is eliminated!

Fall Guys must team up to roll their giant, unwieldy rubber ball through a tricky obstacle course. The last team to get their ball in the goal is eliminated! Egg Scramble: Red, Blue and Yellow teams fight to get the most eggs in their goal area.

Red, Blue and Yellow teams fight to get the most eggs in their goal area. Hoarders: Red, Blue and Yellow teams try to get giant volleyballs in their area. The last group, with the least points, is eliminated.

Red, Blue and Yellow teams try to get giant volleyballs in their area. The last group, with the least points, is eliminated. Hoops Daisy: Random hoops will fall from the sky. The two teams with most hoops crossed are the winners.

Random hoops will fall from the sky. The two teams with most hoops crossed are the winners. Team Tail Tag: It says team tail tag but don't get fooled. Every individual must have a tail to qualify from the round.

It says team tail tag but don't get fooled. Every individual must have a tail to qualify from the round. Fall Ball: Fall Guys must score goals for their team and stumble to victory! Two giant footballs appear at kick-off, but keep an eye out for 'rogue' objects that keep things interesting until the final whistle!

Final Games

Image Credits: Eurogamer

Fall Mountain: A giant golden crown hovers at the top of Fall Mountain; a gauntlet of thundering boulders and spinners that are sure to challenge even the most experienced Fall Guy. The first one to grab the crown claims victory!

A giant golden crown hovers at the top of Fall Mountain; a gauntlet of thundering boulders and spinners that are sure to challenge even the most experienced Fall Guy. The first one to grab the crown claims victory! Hex-A-Gone: A tower of unstable tiles looms over the slime below. Tiles fall away when stepped on, and Fall Guys must employ any strategy necessary to avoid being dunked in the slime and eliminated. The last Fall Guy standing takes home the crown!

A tower of unstable tiles looms over the slime below. Tiles fall away when stepped on, and Fall Guys must employ any strategy necessary to avoid being dunked in the slime and eliminated. The last Fall Guy standing takes home the crown! Royal Fumble: A single tail for the win! Whoever grabs and keeps it till the timer is out wins a crown.

Also, read these other Fall Guys guides: