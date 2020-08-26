Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout: How to bunnyhop in the game

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout is a platformer battle royale game from Mediatonic and is inspired by Takeshi's Castle.

The game has become one of the most critically acclaimed titles of 2020 and has amassed millions of online players. It is currently trending in the Steam sales chart and even surpassed League of Legends on Twitch in terms of viewership.

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout was released on 4 August 2020 for PC and PlayStation. The game is simple yet fun to play. It offers a four-player co-op/multiplayer option where you can invite your friends to join the fun.

In some of our articles, we talked about how Fall Guys offers minimalistic controls. Yet by combining some player controls, we can produce new actions like pushing, throwing, bunny hopping and more.

How to bunnyhop in Fall Guys

Image Credit: Mediatonic

Bunnyhopping in Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout is a crucial skill you should learn to win games. It gives you an advantage over other players and can be a deciding factor for you and your team.

To bunnyhop in Fall Guys, you will need a sloped surface. How it works is that your first jump should land on a sloped surface. As soon as you hit the ground, hit the space bar or X key to keep bunnyhopping.

If your first jump doesn't land you on a sloped surface, you will not be able to bunnyhop. So, make sure to time your jump.

This skill is very important in levels like Hoarders and a few others.

About Fall Guys

A description of the game on the Playstation Store reads:

"Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains! Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness."

