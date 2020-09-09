Xbox Series S unveiled, officially priced at 299 USD

Microsoft was previously working on a consumer-friendly version of Xbox Series X, and the console was codenamed Lockhart, aka Xbox Series S.

We had many leaks regarding the console, with a major one being leaked images of the new device's controller. And on 8th September, Microsoft officially confirmed the Xbox Series S, along with a price reveal on their official Twitter account.

👀 Let’s make it official!



Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).



Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

Xbox Series S Price in India

The Xbox Series S will cost 299 USD, which is approximately 22,000 INR. However, the price of this console in India will include imports and taxes, as there are a lot of complexities in the Indian Tax System. So, it is hard to put a finger on the exact price, but fans can expect the Xbox Series S to be priced between 24999 INR to 29999 INR.

Xbox Series S specifications and other details

We don't have the official technical specifications for this new console, but we do have some major details on the same.

Xbox Series S offers around four teraflops of graphical processing power, which is close to the PS4 Pro

It is nearly 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X

Its comes with custom NVME SSD powered by Xbox velocity architecture

It comes with 512 GB of SSD storage

Xbox Series S leaked commercial

Soon after the price reveal of Xbox Series S, we got a commercial for the console leaked on Twitter, and highlights some of its most important features.

no point holding this back now I guess pic.twitter.com/SgOAjm3BuP — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) September 8, 2020

The Xbox Series S, combined with the game pass ultimate subscription, is the best for entry-level players looking forward to next-generation gaming. The Xbox Twitter account also mentioned that new details on the console would be revealed soon.