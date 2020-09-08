Crysis Remastered PC official system requirements

Crysis is a first-person shooter game from Crytek which defined the gaming industry standard for FPS games with mesmerising visuals, advance gameplay and an enormous sandbox world.

Crysis Remastered Edition, which was announced a few months ago for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will bring both technical and visual upgrades to the game. It is slated to launch on 18th September 2020.

According to the developers:

"Crysis Remastered adds new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE's native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution to update the game for a new generation of hardware."

Also Read: Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning PC system requirements

Crysis Remastered official system requirements

The developers will include a brand new graphical setting called “Can it Run Crysis?” in Crysis Remastered (Image Credit: Epic Game Store)

Crysis games were always used as a benchmarking tool: if your PC can run the original Crysis, you can run any other FPS game.

Advertisement

With the remastered edition, the developers were bold enough to include a brand new graphical setting called “Can it Run Crysis?”.

As per Crytek, the "Can it run Crysis?" graphic setting is “designed to demand every last bit of your hardware with unlimited settings”.

Today's post is dedicated to our PC community!



We want to show you, for the very first time, an in-game screenshot using the new "Can it Run Crysis?" Graphic mode, which is designed to demand every last bit of your hardware with unlimited settings - exclusively on PC! pic.twitter.com/kVHEf63oWe — Crysis (@Crysis) September 6, 2020

Also Read: Fall Guys set to include Ninja, Aimlab, MrBeast, and G2 Esports skins

Here are the minimum and recommended settings for Crysis Remastered, as per Epic Games Store:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 20GB

Direct X: DX11

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon 470

GPU memory: 4GB in 1080p

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher

Memory: 12GB

Storage: 20GB

Direct X: DX11

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon Vega 56

GPU memory: 8GB in 4k

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Also Read: Fall Guys PC/PS4 file download size