Crysis Remastered PC official system requirements

Crysis is a first-person shooter game from Crytek which defined the gaming industry standard for FPS games with mesmerising visuals, advance gameplay and an enormous sandbox world.
Crysis Remastered Edition, which was announced a few months ago for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will bring both technical and visual upgrades to the game. It is slated to launch on 18th September 2020.
According to the developers:
"Crysis Remastered adds new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE's native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution to update the game for a new generation of hardware."
Crysis Remastered official system requirements
Crysis games were always used as a benchmarking tool: if your PC can run the original Crysis, you can run any other FPS game.
With the remastered edition, the developers were bold enough to include a brand new graphical setting called “Can it Run Crysis?”.
As per Crytek, the "Can it run Crysis?" graphic setting is “designed to demand every last bit of your hardware with unlimited settings”.
Here are the minimum and recommended settings for Crysis Remastered, as per Epic Games Store:
Minimum:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3
- Memory: 8GB
- Storage: 20GB
- Direct X: DX11
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon 470
- GPU memory: 4GB in 1080p
Recommended:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher
- Memory: 12GB
- Storage: 20GB
- Direct X: DX11
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon Vega 56
- GPU memory: 8GB in 4k
