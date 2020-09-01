Fall Guys PC/PS4 file download size

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a widely popular battle royale game from Mediatonic. The game was initially launched for the PlayStation and PC platforms on 4th August 2020. It has been trending on Steam's sales chart since day one, and recorded more than 1.5 million players on the day of launch.

PlayStation users were able to get their hands on Fall Guys for free using a PS Plus subscription. This title was part of PS Plus' free games lineups for August 2020. Moreover, it became the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time and crossed seven million downloads on Steam.

Fall Guys publishers, Devolver Digital, have also been astonished by the numbers and success that a relatively small game like Fall Guys has received.

Congrats to our friends @Mediatonic as @FallGuysGame crosses 7 million units on Steam and is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time!



An amazing accomplishment from a wonderful group of folks. pic.twitter.com/UoWEqxiUi4 — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 26, 2020

Fall Guys file download size on PC and PlayStation 4

The game is available on PCs through Steam, while for PlayStation users, it can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store. Fall Guys' PC file download size is 1 GB. Meanwhile, the PlayStation version has a download file which sizes up to 7.4 GB.

About Fall Guys

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of online contestants together in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos, until one victor remains. They need to battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics, stumbling towards greatness.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 2 releases this October.

