Kingdoms of Amalur is an Action-RPG game from 38 Studios and Big Huge Games. The game initially released in the year 2012 across all major platforms.

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning is a remastered edition of the original game. It not only has revamped graphics but it also offers a refined gameplay system.

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning is slated to launch on September 8, 2020. The game will be available in both physical and digital editions across PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Here, we are going to talk about the system requirements that you need to play Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning on your PC.

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning: Official PC System Requirments

The original Kingdoms of Amalur was a well-optimised game, and even low-end graphics cards could handle the game. The same can be said with the remastered edition. Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning's official system requirements suggest that a graphics card with 1 or 2 GB VRAM is more than enough to run the game.

However, if you want to play the game with max settings, full HD or 4k resolution, you might need a decent graphics card. Mid-tier graphics cards like Nvidia's GTX 1660ti or AMDs R580 can easily handle the game at max settings.

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 7, Windows, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual-Core CPU 2.5 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 10 Feature Level AMD or NVIDIA Card with 1 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 7, Windows, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel or AMD Quad-Core CPU 3 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 11 Feature Level AMD or NVIDIA Card with 2 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

