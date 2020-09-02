Fall Guys will include Ninja, Aimlab, MrBeast, and G2 Esports skins

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a widely popular Takeshi's castle-style battle royale game from developers Mediatonic, and has become a phenomenon since its launch. While the gaming community indulges themselves with Fall Guys, the developers have done some commendable charity work for Special Effects.

For those who don't know, Special Effects is a UK-based charity that helps gamers with physical disabilities around the world. Moreover, Mediatonic is also a UK-based game development company. So, choosing Special Effects for charity made a lot of sense.

Fall Guys charity auction won by Ninja,

Aimlab, MrBeast, and G2 Esports

Fall Guys' official Twitter handle named this charity work as Battle of Brands. This was like an auction, where famous people or big companies could donate to get their branding inside Fall Guys. Ninja, Aimlab, MrBeast, and G2 Esports came together and bid 1 million USD to win this charity auction.

🏆 BIDDING IS FINISHED 🏆



THE WINNERS ARE:@G2esports @Ninja @AimLab @MrBeastYT



With a combined donation of $1,000,000 for @SpecialEffect



Probably the spiciest team up since The Avengers??????https://t.co/Q2G3h9UyDh — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 31, 2020

The four parties are working on their Fall Guys skins

Fall Guys' developers are now working with Ninja, Aimlab, MrBeast, and G2 Esports team to work on their skins. Aimlab is even giving away 2500 USD to people who design them a good outfit for the game. We don't have any official confirmation on when the skins will come out; however, we think Fall Guys Season 2 will be the best time to bring out the winners' skins.

Competition to win a cheeky $2500 from @AimLab by designing their Fall Guys costume!



Very cheeky 👌@NandosUK would approve https://t.co/uhZlIHgwj3 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 1, 2020

The charity auction officially ended with the four parties declared as the winners. However, the team of Fall Guys is not satisfied yet, and is working on a charity stream to generate even larger amounts. This stream will help Special Effects bring gaming to disabled people.

