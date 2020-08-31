How to get heirloom shards in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends is a fast-paced battle royale game from Respawn Entertainment. The game had a surprise launch on 4th February 2019, on the PlayStation, PC, and Xbox. It came in as a strong BR game that supposedly was meant to dethrone Fortnite.

Also read: Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning PC system requirements

Apex Legends' gameplay mechanics made it a unique battle royale experience. The movement in the game was similar to the Titanfall series (developed by Respawn). Apex Legends is still one of the biggest and most successful BR titles. However, with the change in meta and the introduction of new bugs, the existing player base has declined.

What are heirloom shards in Apex Legends?

Image Credits: GoFundMe

Apex Legends has a unique character system where each in-game character differs from one another in terms of skills and usability. Some characters in the game have cosmetic melee items called heirlooms. Wraith has a kunai knife; Octane has a butterfly knife; Bloodhound has an axe, and so on.

Also read: Fall Guys Season 2: All the new maps coming to the game

Heirloom shards are crafting materials using which you can prepare one of the existing heirlooms of your choice. In total, you need 150 heirloom shards to craft a single heirloom.

Advertisement

Apex Legends: How to get heirloom shards?

Image Credits: EA

You can get heirloom shards by opening apex packs, which are the in-game loot box that offer cosmetic items. There are two ways in which you can earn apex packs in the game.

By leveling up : In Apex Legends, players get apex packs for free when they level up. Players get one apex pack between LVL 1 to 21. From LVL 22 to 300, they obtain one every two levels. From LVL 305 to 500 and onwards, gamers get one apex pack every five levels.

: In Apex Legends, players get apex packs for free when they level up. Players get one apex pack between LVL 1 to 21. From LVL 22 to 300, they obtain one every two levels. From LVL 305 to 500 and onwards, gamers get one apex pack every five levels. By buying apex packs: Players can also use real money to purchase apex packs.

Your 500th apex pack has a guaranteed heirloom shard. Before that, you have a no of packs opened/500 probability of getting an heirloom shard.

Also read: Fall Guys Season 2: Every new skin revealed so far