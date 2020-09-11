Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake announced, to be released on January 21

Prince of Persia is one of the most beloved videogame franchises from Ubisoft. However, the company was not able to develop or publish any new title in the series due to ownership issues.

In great news to fans of the franchise, it looks like the issue is now resolved as Ubisoft announced the remake of Prince of Persia Sands of Time at their Ubisoft Forward Event.

The @PrinceOfPersia Sands of Time Remake is coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Jan 21!#UbiForward | #PrinceOfPersiaRemake pic.twitter.com/JE87vdvb0N — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 10, 2020

The announcement was no surprise as fans already saw the game pop up on uPlay a few hours before the event even started.

Majors details revealed on Prince of Persia Remake

The Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake is slated to launch on January 21, 2020. The game is being developed for all current-generation platforms including PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The pre-orders for the game have already started, and you can book the game right now from your preferred platform store.

As always, Ubisoft is providing pre-order bonuses for players who buy the game before release. The pre-order bonus includes:

The classic weapon set from 2010's original Prince of Persia Sands of Time.

Classic filter to experience the game in all black and white or greyscale mode.

The Classic Prince outfit from the original game.

With the announcement of the game, Ubisoft said:

"The Sands of Time is back! Remade for the first time by Ubisoft, relive this legendary tale, or discover it new for the first time. Embark on a journey as the Prince to save your kingdom from the treacherous Vizier, in this timeless classic."

Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake is one of the best things announced for the coming year. The original game was critically acclaimed, and a remake with more vibrant and high-quality visuals is more than welcome.

