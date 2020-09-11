In an exciting development, the Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake was announced during the Ubisoft Forward event yesterday. The game is set to release on 21st January 2021, across all current-generation platforms, including PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The new version of Prince of Persia Sands of Time is also currently available to pre-order, for 39.99 USD (2,937 INR) on consoles and 29.99 USD (2,202 INR) on PCs (via Epic Games Store).

The @PrinceOfPersia Sands of Time Remake is coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Jan 21!#UbiForward | #PrinceOfPersiaRemake pic.twitter.com/JE87vdvb0N — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 10, 2020

How to pre-order Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

You can pre-order both physical and digital copies of the new Prince of Persia Sands of Time. To pre-order a physical copy (disc) of the game, you have to use local stores like GameStop. The best options for online shopping are Amazon, Flipkart (for Indian players), eBay and Walmart, among others.

How to pre-order digital copy of Prince of Persia remake on PC, PS4 & Xbox One?

To pre-order a digital copy of Prince of Persia Sands of Time's remake, you can use the official website. Also, you can use the exclusive stores available on each platform, like the MS store for Xbox, PlayStation Store for PS4 and Epic Games Store for PCs.

Pre-order the Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake on PlayStation 4

Open PlayStation store.

Search for Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake in the search field.

Click on the result.

You will be prompted to the game page where you will have two options: Pre-order and wishlist.

Choose pre-order to buy the game.

Complete the transaction.

The game will be added to your library.

It will be available to download one or two days before release.

Pre-Order Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake on an Xbox One and Epic Games Store

The same steps can be followed to download the game on an Xbox One or PC. If you are still confused, click on the links mentioned below to pre-order the Prince of Persia remake.

Pre-order on Xbox One. Pre-order on PC.

