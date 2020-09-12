PlayStation 5 showcase event confirmed for September: New launch titles, price, pre-orders & more

PlayStation Blog has confirmed the rumoured PlayStation 5 showcase event today. It will take place on 16th September 2020, over Twitch and YouTube. The PlayStation 5 showcase event will focus on launch titles, new third-party games from partner studios and exclusive PS5 games.

Also read: Xbox Series X and Series S price in India officially announced

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 9pm BST / 10pm CEST/ Thursday, 1:30 AM IST. pic.twitter.com/JIT8bJvKu2 — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) September 12, 2020

PlayStation 5 showcase event details

The PS5 showcase event will air at 1 PM PDT/9 PM BST/10 PM CEST/1:30 AM IST. It will be around 40 minutes long, and may even include the official price reveal for the PlayStation 5.

For now, we don't have any official confirmation on whether Sony will reveal the price and pre-order details for the next-generation consoles. However, we expect that the coming event on 16th Septemeber will reveal these much-awaited details.

PlayStation Blog describes the upcoming PlayStation 5 showcase event as:

"Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!). Our next digital PlayStation 5 showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners. Tune in live on Twitch or YouTube this Wednesday, September 16 at 1 pm PDT / 9 pm BST / 10 pm CEST to see what’s next for PS5."

Microsoft has already announced the price and pre-order details for their X Box Series X and Series S. Furthermore, they are even working on exclusive EMI schemes, namely Xbox All Access, which allows users to buy the console with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with no upfront cost.

This is the right time for Sony to announce the price and pre-order details for their next-gen console.