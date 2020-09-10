Xbox All Access Program: All you need to know

Microsoft has gone all out with their next-generation console prices. The Xbox Series X is priced at 499 USD (49,990 INR) and the Series S is priced at 299 USD (34,990 INR). Both the consoles can be pre-ordered starting 22 September 2020. Meanwhile, a global release is scheduled for 10 November 2020.

Apart from the console prices and release date, Microsoft also made a series of other major announcements. One of the most interesting things that were announced is the "Xbox All Access Program".

Related: Xbox Series S unveiled, officially priced at 299 USD

What is the Xbox All Access Program?

Image Credit: Xbox

The Xbox All Access Program is a sort of EMI offer which enables you to buy a next-generation Xbox and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate integrated with EA play. The program is currently available in 12 countries including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, the UK and the US.

Also read: Fall Guys Season 2: All the new maps coming to the game

Advertisement

Microsoft is planning on expanding the Xbox All Access Program to more countries by 2021.

According to Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox:

Whether you’re upgrading to the newest consoles or joining the Xbox family for the first time, Xbox All Access is the easiest way to get the best of Xbox. Xbox All Access provides an Xbox Series X, or Series S, along with 24 months of the full Xbox Game Pass Ultimate experience.

The Xbox All Access Program gives you access to the following items and subscriptions:

The next-generation Xbox console of your choice

Over 100 high-quality games to play on console, including next-gen Optimized games

Over 100 high-quality games to play on PC

An EA Play membership to play more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games

And over 100 games to play from the cloud

The EMI amount for both the consoles differs by 10 USD. Buying an Xbox Series X using the Xbox All Access Program will cost you $34.99 a month for 24 months (840 USD overall). Meanwhile, buying an Xbox Series S will cost you around $24.99 a month for 24 months (600 USD overall).

Also read: Fall Guy's mobile version confirmed, to be available only in China