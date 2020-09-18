Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PC predicted system requirements

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is an upcoming first-person shooter game from Treyarch and Raven Software. It is the sixth major installment in the long-running black ops series.

COD Cold War will come out on November 13, 2020, across current and next-gen platforms.

Today, we are going to talk about the predicted PC system requirements for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

Also read: PlayStation 5 expected price and official launch date in India

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PC predicted minimum and recommended system requirements

The game is officially releasing in less than two months (if not affected by COVID 19). So far, we have no update on the official system requirements for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. However, we do have the predicted system requirements. [Source: SystemRequirementSlab]

Advertisement

Predicted minimum requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3-6300 or AMD FX-8120

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or better

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R7 260

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

Predicted recommended requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R7 1700X Processor

RAM: 12 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390X

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB

Also read: Xbox Series X and Series S price in India officially announced

Call of Duty games are always well-optimized as even mid-tier GPUs like a GTX 1660, if combined with a good processor, yields 100 plus fps.

The plot of COD Cold War

The game is set during the early 1980s of the Cold War. Its campaign follows CIA officer Russell Adler as he pursues an alleged Soviet spy, Perseus, whose stated goal is to subvert the United States and tilt the balance of power toward the Soviet Union.

Also read: FIFA 21 for Android is not official; beware of online APK and OBB files