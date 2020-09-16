FIFA 21 for Android is not official, beware of online APK and OBB files

FIFA 21 is an upcoming game developed by EA Sports, set to release on 8th October across current and next-gen platforms. The gaming community might not be a fan of EA and their loot boxes, but everyone is eagerly waiting for FIFA 21 and the new changes and features that the title with bring.

Fifa 21 for Android: Official or fake?

Over the past few days, we have seen gamers from the mobile community download FIFA 21 from third-party websites. But somethings need to be made clear. Firstly, this football simulation game is not officially announced for the mobile platform yet.

Whether we talk about Android or iOS, there is no confirmed and official FIFA 21 release. The APK and OBB files being promoted over YouTube and other sites are nothing but mods.

Image Credits: EA Sports

What is a mod?

A mod (short for "modification") is an alteration by players or fans that changes one or more aspects of a video game, such as how it looks or behaves.

FIFA 21 is not officially available for Android users, though we have an official FIFA game on Android, which goes by the name FIFA Football, from EA Sports.

Moving back to the topic of mods, the FIFA 21 one is not official, but a community creation. It enhances the current mobile experience with enhanced visuals and a few extra features. There are, however, a ton of fake such mods out there, so make sure to do thorough research before trying them out.

Also, you have to be cautious while downloading these files over the internet, as they often contain malware that overheats and slows down your mobile phone.

