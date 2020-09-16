FIFA 21 different editions & prices: Everything you need to know

FIFA is a widely popular franchise in the gaming community. We have more than 20 FIFA games available across different platforms.

The latest instalment in the series, FIFA 21, is a football simulation game from EA that will be released on October 8, 2020. FIFA 21's official prices, editions and pre-order bonus are now out and in this article, we will dive into all the details.

FIFA 21 different editions and their prices, pre-order bonus

There are three editions of FIFA 21 available to pre-order right now: the Standard, Champions and Ultimate edition. Pre-ordering any of the three editions will grant you some common benefits like Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, FUT Ambassador Loan Item and Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items.

Image Credit: EA Sports

Meanwhile, the price for the different editions of FIFA 21 differs by a lot. There's a 20 USD price gap between all three editions (if compared consecutively).

Here are the official details on price and pre-order bonus:

FIFA 21 Standard Edition:

Price Details: £59.99(in the UK), $59.99(in the US), 3,999 INR (in India)

£59.99(in the UK), $59.99(in the US), 3,999 INR (in India) Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Item — Choose 1 of 3 player items (Trent Alexander-Arnold, João Félix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

FIFA 21 Champions Edition:

Price Details: £79.99(in the UK), $79.99(in the US), 5,999 INR (in India)

£79.99(in the UK), $79.99(in the US), 5,999 INR (in India) 3 days of early access

Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks

You get all items included with the standard edition.

FIFA 21 Ultimate edition:

Price Details: £89.99(Xbox), $99.99(PlayStation)

£89.99(Xbox), $99.99(PlayStation) You get all items included with the champions and standard edition.

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

