FIFA 21 different editions & prices: Everything you need to know

FIFA is a widely popular franchise in the gaming community. We have more than 20 FIFA games available across different platforms.
The latest instalment in the series, FIFA 21, is a football simulation game from EA that will be released on October 8, 2020. FIFA 21's official prices, editions and pre-order bonus are now out and in this article, we will dive into all the details.
FIFA 21 different editions and their prices, pre-order bonus
There are three editions of FIFA 21 available to pre-order right now: the Standard, Champions and Ultimate edition. Pre-ordering any of the three editions will grant you some common benefits like Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, FUT Ambassador Loan Item and Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items.
Meanwhile, the price for the different editions of FIFA 21 differs by a lot. There's a 20 USD price gap between all three editions (if compared consecutively).
Here are the official details on price and pre-order bonus:
FIFA 21 Standard Edition:
- Price Details: £59.99(in the UK), $59.99(in the US), 3,999 INR (in India)
- Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks
- Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches
- FUT Ambassador Loan Item — Choose 1 of 3 player items (Trent Alexander-Arnold, João Félix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches
- Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items
FIFA 21 Champions Edition:
- Price Details: £79.99(in the UK), $79.99(in the US), 5,999 INR (in India)
- 3 days of early access
- Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks
- You get all items included with the standard edition.
FIFA 21 Ultimate edition:
- Price Details: £89.99(Xbox), $99.99(PlayStation)
- You get all items included with the champions and standard edition.
- Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks
Published 16 Sep 2020, 07:10 IST