FIFA 21 official release date and other details

FIFA 21 is one of the most highly-anticipated games developed and published by EA. It is a continuation of the series first launched on 15th December 1993. To date, we have seen more than 20 FIFA games come out on different platforms.

FIFA 21 release date and release platforms

FIFA 21 is slated to release on 6th October 2020 across the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. EA Access subscribers can play the game on PS4, Xbox One, and Origin Access (PC) starting 1st October 2020.

Image Credits: EA

FIFA 21 is a next-generation football simulation game that will use next-gen hardware to its fullest. We can already see the effect of such a technology on the game, as the EA has talked about the new DualSense controller and the immersive gameplay experience it will bring.

"Sense the impact of shots, passes, catches, kicks, tackles, and hits with immersive controller haptics. A new DualSense controller on PlayStation®5 with rich and responsive haptic feedback deepens the gameplay experience letting you feel the rhythm of the game in your hands."

The developers also added that there would be faster load time in FIFA 21, thanks to the super-fast custom SSDs on next-generation consoles and PCs (new SSDs with PCIe 4.0).

"Faster load times get you in the game quicker than ever. Never lose focus as stadium environments will load with unprecedented speed, letting you get to the kick-off in seconds."

EA even mentioned the new deferred lighting system, which is a clear indication that we will see RTX in FIFA 21.

"Authentic new environments, unlocked by a new deferred lighting system, create ultra-realistic football experiences and player fidelity, enhancing the game in every part of the stadium."

