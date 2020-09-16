FIFA 21 game price, pre-orders, features and more

FIFA 21 is an upcoming football simulation game from EA. The game is set to release on October 8, 2020, across current and next-gen platforms.

FIFA 21 is one of the most anticipated games of the year 2020. Today, we are going to talk about FIFA 21's price and pre-order details for different editions, new features and more.

Note: The information on FIFA 21's features and pre-order details are official and are not edited to represent any wrong information.

Also read: How to watch PlayStation 5 Showcase event on 16th September

FIFA 21 price and pre-order details: Everything you need to know

Image Credit: EA Sports

FIFA 21 is currently available to pre-order across PC, PlayStation and Xbox. You can visit the respective online stores to buy the game right now.

Pre-ordering FIFA 21 will give you certain benefits like early access to the game, gold packs and much more. Here is a detailed description of what you will be getting by pre-ordering different edition of FIFA 21.

Advertisement

Also Read: Xbox Series X and Series S price in India officially announced

FIFA 21 Standard Edition and receive:

Price Details: £59.99(in the UK), $59.99(in the US), 3,999 INR (in India)

£59.99(in the UK), $59.99(in the US), 3,999 INR (in India) Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Item — Choose 1 of 3 player items (Trent Alexander-Arnold, João Félix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

FIFA 21 Champions Edition and receive:

Price Details: £79.99(in the UK), $79.99(in the US), 5,999 INR (in India)

£79.99(in the UK), $79.99(in the US), 5,999 INR (in India) 3 days of early access

Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential

FUT Ambassador Loan Item — Choose 1 of 3 player items (Trent Alexander-Arnold, João Félix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

FIFA 21 ultimate edition and receive:

Price Details: £89.99(Xbox), $99.99(PlayStation)

£89.99(Xbox), $99.99(PlayStation) 3 days of early access

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential

FUT Ambassador Loan Item — Choose 1 of 3 player items (Trent Alexander-Arnold, João Félix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

Fifa 21 features: In-depth look

Image Credit: EA Sports

FIFA 21 is the first next-generation football simulation game in the long-running series. It includes many new features, such as:

1. Gameplay

Agile dribbling: A new Agile Dribbling system gives you the means to unleash your creativity in 1-on-1 situations. Use fast footwork, more responsive close control, and new skill moves like the ball roll fake to explode past defenders.

Positioning personality: In FIFA 21, increased positional awareness elevates footballers’ in-game intelligence to put them in the right place at the right time.

Creative runs: Get more control over your attackers’ movement with more ways to break down the defence in build-up play:

Directed Runs : Flick the right stick after triggering a run to take full control over the direction of the runs your teammates make

Flick the right stick after triggering a run to take full control over the direction of the runs your teammates make Directed Pass and Go: Flick the right stick to decide where your teammate makes their run after a pass

Flick the right stick to decide where your teammate makes their run after a pass Player Lock: Press in both sticks to lock to your current player when on the attack

Natural collision system: FIFA 21 offers a re-imagined collision system creates smoother player interactions.

Also read: PlayStation 5 showcase event confirmed for September: New launch titles, price, pre-orders & more

Fundamentals of football

The fundamental actions in FIFA 21 have received a complete overhaul to increase the gameplay experience.

Passing: A more perceptive understanding of space and opposition positioning allows players to play a more intelligent passing game in FIFA 21

A more perceptive understanding of space and opposition positioning allows players to play a more intelligent passing game in FIFA 21 Blocking: A new blocking system creates more balanced outcomes when defenders block shots and crosses

A new blocking system creates more balanced outcomes when defenders block shots and crosses Responsiveness: Faster reaction times unlock more responsive players, enabling them to better escape from tight situations when under pressure from opponents

Faster reaction times unlock more responsive players, enabling them to better escape from tight situations when under pressure from opponents Manual Headers: Take full control over headed shots and passes with manual headers that send the ball exactly where you aim

2. Career Mode

Interactive Match Sim: Jump in and out of gameplay during matches to control the outcome of the match

Jump in and out of gameplay during matches to control the outcome of the match Player development

Match sharpness and active training.

3. Fifa 21 Ultimate Team

Build your dream squad.

Fut co-op and Fut events.

Build your club and customise your look both on and off the pitch.

Streamlined club management including removal of Fitness Items lets you spend more time playing and less time managing your Squad

4. Volta Football

FIFA 21 introduces a new way to play online with a friend of matchmaking. With Volta football match-up to teams of 4 friends or with the community of other Volta football players in 5-a-side Online Team Play.

Volta football requires a detailed explanation which we will be doing in another article.

5. Unrivalled Authenticity

The upcoming FIFA 21 brings you unrivalled authenticity with more than 30 official leagues, 700+ teams, and 17,000+ authentic players.

For more on Fifa 21, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.