FIFA 21 game price, pre-orders, features and more

FIFA 21 is an upcoming football simulation game from EA. The game is set to release on October 8, 2020, across current and next-gen platforms.
FIFA 21 is one of the most anticipated games of the year 2020. Today, we are going to talk about FIFA 21's price and pre-order details for different editions, new features and more.
Note: The information on FIFA 21's features and pre-order details are official and are not edited to represent any wrong information.
FIFA 21 price and pre-order details: Everything you need to know
FIFA 21 is currently available to pre-order across PC, PlayStation and Xbox. You can visit the respective online stores to buy the game right now.
Pre-ordering FIFA 21 will give you certain benefits like early access to the game, gold packs and much more. Here is a detailed description of what you will be getting by pre-ordering different edition of FIFA 21.
FIFA 21 Standard Edition and receive:
- Price Details: £59.99(in the UK), $59.99(in the US), 3,999 INR (in India)
- Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks
- Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches
- FUT Ambassador Loan Item — Choose 1 of 3 player items (Trent Alexander-Arnold, João Félix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches
- Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items
FIFA 21 Champions Edition and receive:
- Price Details: £79.99(in the UK), $79.99(in the US), 5,999 INR (in India)
- 3 days of early access
- Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks
- Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches
- Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential
- FUT Ambassador Loan Item — Choose 1 of 3 player items (Trent Alexander-Arnold, João Félix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches
- Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items
FIFA 21 ultimate edition and receive:
- Price Details: £89.99(Xbox), $99.99(PlayStation)
- 3 days of early access
- Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks
- Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches
- Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential
- FUT Ambassador Loan Item — Choose 1 of 3 player items (Trent Alexander-Arnold, João Félix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches
- Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items
Fifa 21 features: In-depth look
FIFA 21 is the first next-generation football simulation game in the long-running series. It includes many new features, such as:
1. Gameplay
Agile dribbling: A new Agile Dribbling system gives you the means to unleash your creativity in 1-on-1 situations. Use fast footwork, more responsive close control, and new skill moves like the ball roll fake to explode past defenders.
Positioning personality: In FIFA 21, increased positional awareness elevates footballers’ in-game intelligence to put them in the right place at the right time.
Creative runs: Get more control over your attackers’ movement with more ways to break down the defence in build-up play:
- Directed Runs: Flick the right stick after triggering a run to take full control over the direction of the runs your teammates make
- Directed Pass and Go: Flick the right stick to decide where your teammate makes their run after a pass
- Player Lock: Press in both sticks to lock to your current player when on the attack
Natural collision system: FIFA 21 offers a re-imagined collision system creates smoother player interactions.
Fundamentals of football
The fundamental actions in FIFA 21 have received a complete overhaul to increase the gameplay experience.
- Passing: A more perceptive understanding of space and opposition positioning allows players to play a more intelligent passing game in FIFA 21
- Blocking: A new blocking system creates more balanced outcomes when defenders block shots and crosses
- Responsiveness: Faster reaction times unlock more responsive players, enabling them to better escape from tight situations when under pressure from opponents
- Manual Headers: Take full control over headed shots and passes with manual headers that send the ball exactly where you aim
2. Career Mode
- Interactive Match Sim: Jump in and out of gameplay during matches to control the outcome of the match
- Player development
- Match sharpness and active training.
3. Fifa 21 Ultimate Team
- Build your dream squad.
- Fut co-op and Fut events.
- Build your club and customise your look both on and off the pitch.
- Streamlined club management including removal of Fitness Items lets you spend more time playing and less time managing your Squad
4. Volta Football
FIFA 21 introduces a new way to play online with a friend of matchmaking. With Volta football match-up to teams of 4 friends or with the community of other Volta football players in 5-a-side Online Team Play.
Volta football requires a detailed explanation which we will be doing in another article.
5. Unrivalled Authenticity
The upcoming FIFA 21 brings you unrivalled authenticity with more than 30 official leagues, 700+ teams, and 17,000+ authentic players.
Published 16 Sep 2020, 07:04 IST