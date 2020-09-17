PlayStation 5 expected price and official launch date in India

Sony last night revealed the prices for their upcoming next-generation consoles at the PlayStation 5 showcase event. The PS5 base model is priced at 499 USD, the same as the Xbox Series X. The PlayStation 5 digital edition, offering the exact technical specifications but lacking a disc drive, costs 399 USD.

PlayStation 5 price and launch date in India

Image Credits: PlayStation

The PlayStation 5 will launch in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico, and South Korea on 12th November 2020, while it will officially launch in India on 19th November 2020.

Moving to the prices of the PlayStation 5 in India, the PS4 had a price tag of 399 USD, and in India, it cost 39,999 INR. This included luxury tax, which was around 28% when this console was launched in India.

However, currently in India, an 18% luxury tax has to be paid for these consoles. Furthermore, since Sony has priced the digital edition at 399 USD, we can assume that in India, it will cost around 39,999 INR at the max. The PlayStation 5 base model, which has the same price tag as the Xbox Series X, will come for 49,990 INR.

PlayStation 5 technical specifications

Here are the official technical specifications of the PlayStation 5.

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16 GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825 GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5 GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

