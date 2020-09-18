Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is an upcoming first-person shooter game from Treyarch and Raven Software. The game is scheduled to be launched on November 13, 2020, across current and next-generation platforms.

During Sony's recent PlayStation 5 showcase event, we got an exciting look at the gameplay of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Also Read: PlayStation 5 official hardware retail box covers, game prices revealed

Steps to pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PC

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is currently available to pre-order both physically and digitally. There are different editions of the game available to pre-order.

Advertisement

On PC we have two editions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - the Standard edition, which costs you 59.99 USD, and the Ultimate edition for 89.99 USD.

Today, we are going to show you how to pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PC using Battlenet (Blizzard's online game shop).

Open Battlenet using the desktop app or web browser.

Search for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in the search field or click here.

You will be prompted to the game page where you can pre-purchase the game for yourself or gift it to someone else.

Image Credit: Blizzard, Treyarch, Raven Software

Click on pre-purchase. You will be asked to log in to your battle net account.

After logging in, it will take you to the transaction page.

After completing the transaction, your pre-order will be successful and you can play the game on day 1.

Benefits of pre-ordering Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

If you pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, you can get hands-on early access to an open beta, woods operator and Weapon Blueprint in Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) and COD Warzone.

Also read: PlayStation 5 expected price and official launch date in India