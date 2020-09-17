PlayStation 5 official hardware retail box covers, game prices revealed

The PlayStation 5 Showcase event took place on 16th September 2020. We got to see new PS5 exclusive titles, some third-party games, and gameplay reveal of some of the most-hyped PlayStation 5 games, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon Souls.

PlayStation 5 retail box covers and game prices

After the event ended, Sony revealed the official prices for their upcoming games, the PlayStation 5 hardware retail box cover, etc. The PlayStation 5 base model comes with an all-white retail box, while the PS5 digital edition comes in a black retail box.

Image Credits: PlayStation

Image Credits: PlayStation

Here are the official prices of some of the announced PlayStation 5 games:

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games/Japan Studio) – US$69.99/CAD$89.99/¥7,900/€79.99/₹5,152 (RRP)

Destruction All-Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – US$69.99/CAD$89.99/¥7,900/€79.99/₹5,152 (RRP)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – US$49.99/CAD$64.99/¥5,900/€59.99/₹3,680 (RRP)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – US$69.99/CAD$89.99/¥7,900/€79.99/₹5,152 (RRP)

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – US$59.99/CAD$79.99/¥6,900/€69.99/₹4416 (RRP)

Sony also announced the official prices and launch dates for their PlayStation 5 consoles. The PS5 base model will go for 499 USD (37,000 INR), while the PS5 digital edition will cost 399 USD (30,000 INR).

Talking about the official launch dates, the PlayStation 5 will launch on 12th September 2020 in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico, and South Korea. The PS5 global launch, meanwhile, will happen on 19th November 2020.

