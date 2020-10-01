One of the most anticipated games of the PS5 is Marvel's Spider-Man, which is all set to be included in the 'Ultimate Edition' of Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Sony Interactive and Insomniac Games recently announced that the original PS4 version of Spider-Man will not be receiving an upgrade on the PS5.

To avail the remastered version, players will have to purchase the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes with a remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man, but you won't be able to pick up where you left off on PS4. https://t.co/9CSH6t8TAN pic.twitter.com/WdR6PZ44Ju — IGN (@IGN) September 22, 2020

With the hype surrounding the remastered version soaring, Insomniac Games recently revealed an official first look at the PS5 Spider-Man, which included a dialogue, as well as a gameplay sequence.

While the graphics have definitely received a major boost, fans were left shocked at what had happened to their beloved Peter Parker, who has received a complete face lift, quite literally.

Peter Parker's face has been changed in PS5's 'Spider-Man Remastered' — You like the new look? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/L1c43ieppc — Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 30, 2020

The titular character was portrayed by John Bubniak in the PS4 version and he has now been replaced by Ben Jordan - a decision which seems to have invited criticism from a large section of the online community.

Twitter reacts to the Peter Parker face reveal in Spider-Man Remastered

In the 2018 PS4 version of Spider-Man, Peter Parker was portrayed by actor John Bubniak, who lent his facial likeness, which is what went into bringing the character to life.

His youthful persona and boyish charm went on to be praised by the gaming community, as his portrayal was well-received.

John Bubniak as Peter Parker (Image Credits: Reddit)

While the voice of Spider-Man is provided by veteran voice-over artist Yuri Lowenthal, it was Bubniak's performance capture which contributed towards the beloved video-game version of Peter Parker.

Stating that they needed an upgrade which would complement Lowenthal's voice better, the team at Insomniac decided to recast the face of Peter Parker and have replaced John Bubniak with model Ben Jordan, who has provided the exclusive facial capture for the Remastered Spider-Man.

Ben Jordan is the new face model for Peter Parker on Marvel's Spiderman remastered. pic.twitter.com/ABDWGdlm5S — Manuel (@Fenriisulfr99) September 30, 2020

While the Remastered version is set to ring in a slew of exciting new changes such as three new Spidey suits, enhanced graphics, and ray-tracing, the Peter Parker face recasting seems to have overshadowed all the other additions, at least for the time being.

Check out some of the reactions online as fans expressed shock and disapproval of the Peter Parker recast. Some also noted that there was a striking resemblance to the MCU's Tom Holland:

LOOK AT HOW THEY MASACARED MY BOY!!! #SPIDERMANPS5 😖😭 pic.twitter.com/BHUnjGHFjD — Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) September 30, 2020

ps5 spiderman be like pic.twitter.com/Q2zuHTJWUz — leena (@b4ttinson) September 30, 2020

yaknow, this kinda sucks cuz i liked the old peter model because it really did feel like if peter parker had been spiderman for 8 years

this is just attempting to be tom holland again https://t.co/X0pAQ0XSgs — Do you want to know where the real hell is hiding (@PittyPolyPhonic) September 30, 2020

Really not a fan of how they’ve redesigned Peter for the PS5 HD rerelease.



For most people, this was one of the most engaging and lovable Peter Parker portrayals ever.



So why do this to a character so many people are invested in?#peterparker #sony #spiderman #insomniac pic.twitter.com/zp9rR9ch51 — Abbernaffy Customs (@Abbernaffyfunko) September 30, 2020

everyone seeing the new spiderman game with peter parker now looking like tom holland pic.twitter.com/rbBbBCGQjx — ant 🍒 #1 TDATT STAN (@tdatthollcnd) September 30, 2020

Bad news: they changed Peter Parker face model so he looks like a 14 year old now. Good news: you can save your $20 for Spiderman remastered and just play the original for the real Peter Parker John Bubniak. — Saad Khan 👑 (@STG_83) September 30, 2020

What the hell with the new face of Peter Parker in the remastered Spiderman ps4?? @insomniacgames — Jacko (@JackFlowy) September 30, 2020

They “updated” Peter Parker’s look for PS5’s Spider-Man Remastered.



They should just change the title to Spider-Man: Tom Holland now so it’ll match up with Spider-Man: Miles Morales. pic.twitter.com/AlOn8LWuet — Alex (@Jebailey) September 30, 2020

If we getting Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man for PS5 than we need Zendaya as Mary Jane. pic.twitter.com/c23M89o3nZ — Johnny (@ItsJohnny05) September 30, 2020

While the Peter Parker face rescast seems to have backfired upon Insomniac for the time being, it remains to be seen how Ben Jordan fares ultimately, as he certainly has massive shoes to fill.