Spider-Man 3: Tom Hardy's Venom to appear alongside Tom Holland in the MCU? 

Just days after fans have started petitioning for Vincent D'Onofrio to star as Kingpin in the upcoming Spider-Man movie, it is rumoured that we could also end up seeing the Sinister Spider-Man aka Tom Hardy's Venom making his way to the MCU.

This theory stems from the recent announcement related to Jamie Foxx's Electro, who is all set to feature alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3. Foxx had famously portrayed Electro in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where he squared off against Andrew Garfield.

Joining him in Spider-Man 3, will also be Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, who will take up a mentorship role to Peter Parker.

BREAKING: Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Doctor Strange in ‘Spider-Man 3’ (2021).



The film will be directly related to Sam Raimi’s ‘Multiverse of Madness’ (2022), which even furthers the live-action Spider-Verse theory. Jamie Foxx’s Electro (from ASM2) is also returning. pic.twitter.com/uVtUqifmq3 — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) October 8, 2020

The addition of Doctor Strange could lead to a whole new set of possibilities on account of his mystical powers and the infinite realities that exist in the MCU. Moreover, the MCU Spider-Man seems to be working towards setting up a showdown with The Sinister Six- as we've already seen the likes of iconic villains such as Vulture and Mysterio make an appearance, with Scorpion also being teased.

With a deadly squad of possible villains being teased, the odds seem to be stacked against Tom Holland's Spidey, who could certainly do with some help from none other than Venom himself.

It is RUMORED (with weight) that Marvel is eyeing Tom Hardy to join the ever-expanding cast of ‘Spider-Man 3’ as Venom.



This would be the first time we see Brock interact with Spidey in the MCU. ‘Venom 2’ is set to release next summer & ‘SM3’ next December. (via @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/Cd5Qd0t74S — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) October 10, 2020

Tom Holland and Tom Hardy to team up in Spider-Man 3?

Image Credits: Screen Rant

Tom Hardy took over from Topher Grace and slipped into the iconic Black suit in Ruben Fleischer's 2018 adaptation of Venom.

Grace had portrayed Eddie Brock in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 3, which also featured Sandman and New Goblin. These are all villains which could feature in the MCU in the near future and what makes these rumours all the more interesting is the presence of Doctor Strange.

The next Doctor Strange movie is officially titled Multiverse of Madness and will serve as the immediate follow up to Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3.

According to industry insider, Daniel Richtman, there appears to be a possibility of Tom Hardy joining the MCU:

"I also hear there is an interest for Tom Hardy to show up in the movie. Unfortunately, he doesn’t say anything else, so we’re left to speculate how, exactly, the character could factor into things, but it’s not too crazy to think that it’ll happen."

Fans seem to certainly vouch for this epic crossover, as they reacted to this development online:

i don't think i would be ready for tom hardy's venom to fucking meet tom holland's spider man oh godddd — wyatt / comms are open! (@velvetxero) October 11, 2020

Tom Hardy’s Venom would DESTROY Tom Holland’s Spider-Man lol — joi elizabeth . (@yagirljoi_) October 8, 2020

While nothing is confirmed as of yet, the mere prospect of seeing Tom Holland's Spider-Man come face to face with Tom Hardy's Venom, is certainly drool worthy.

Spider-Man 3 is slated to release on December 17th, 2021.