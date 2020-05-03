Becky Lynch rumored to be joining Marvel Cinematic Universe

We could be seeing The Man on another red carpet in the near future. (Photo Credit: Shutterstock)

It was announced earlier this week that RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch would be making an appearance on the upcoming season 5 premiere of the Showtime Series Billions this Sunday night.

Now, it appears The Man might be coming around to one of the most successful movie franchises in the history of cinema.

Becky Lynch reportedly set to appear in Marvel flick

Netflix's Kris Tapley says that Becky Lynch has been cast in an upcoming Marvel movie, although he has not said which movie she will be appearing in.

Becky Lynch grabbing Hollywood's eye. (Psst: She's also in a certain upcoming Marvel movie...) https://t.co/Ses4qx2sNK — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) May 2, 2020

There are numerous possibilities as the Marvel Cinematic Franchise is set to launch Phase 4 this fall with the release of Black Widow. Also, production is set to resume soon on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and according to Jeremy Conrad (MCU Cosmic), that film is rumored to include a fighting tournament. Conrad speculates that she could appear as one of the tournament competitors.

There are also a number of other major Marvel projects coming up soon, including the next installments to the Thor, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man franchises.

As Becky Lynch has gotten more over with the fanbase, so has her mainstream marketability. Rumors are that Hollywood has started to take notice and this could just be the start of a gradual crossover for The Man.

It's quite possible that Becky Lynch will have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of The Rock, John Cena, and Batista of pursuing a successful acting career after she hangs up her wrestling boots.

Becky Lynch, however, has not given any indication that she will be walking away from wrestling any time soon.