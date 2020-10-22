Uncharted Movie: Twitter reacts as Tom Holland meets Nolan North in exclusive first look images of Nathan Drake  

Official set pictures from the highly anticipated Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland, have finally arrived.

The upcoming action-adventure film is directed by Venom director Ruben Fleischer, and is based on the early years of Nathan Drake, the swashbuckling treasure hunter from Naughty Dog's beloved video-game franchise.

Ever since the movie was announced, interest has been high, as fans are eager to see what the MCU's Spider-Man - Tom Holland, brings to the table in portraying a younger Nathan Drake.

Recently, the official Twitter handle of Naughty Dog surprised fan by publishing the official first look images at the film, which also includes a frame-worthy shot of the two Nathan Drakes in conversation- Nolan North, the man who lent his likeness in the video games and Tom Holland.

Find someone who looks at you like Nate looks at Nate.@unchartedmovie pic.twitter.com/x189yx783o — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) October 22, 2020

Also, in what will come as a major sign of encouragement for fans, Nolan North seems to have no regrets in passing on the mantle to Tom Holland, as he has given a wholesome approval of the 24-year old's credentials:

In addition to the money shot of the two Nathan Drakes, Naughty Dog also posted two more images, with a cryptic quote from Portugese explorer Ferdinand Magellan:

The adventure begins. “Meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.” - Ferdinand Magellan pic.twitter.com/EKonOZax3K — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) October 22, 2020

With the official first look being revealed, Twitter was abuzz several reactions, as fans responded to this latest development.

Advertisement

Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in Uncharted

Image Credits: Sportskeeda

The hype surrounding the Uncharted movie has been colossal ever since it was announced, as fans are eager to see how exactly the plot plays out, as a young Nathan Drake discovers his true calling as an explorer of the unknown.

In an added bonus, Tom Holland took to Instagram to share an exclusive first look at his version of Nathan Drake, complete with his iconic leather shoulder holster:

Tom Holland certainly seems to be a perfect fit and Nolan North has more than enough reason to be proud of him. Moreover, the ensemble cast has also contributed to the excitement, as joining Holland, are the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas and Sophia Taylor Ali.

However, there is also a sense of worry among fans, who believe that the live-action adaptation could end up ruining the memory of the video-game series, which is regarded as one of the greatest franchises in the realm of gaming.

However, Tom Holland's recent first look picture as Nathan Drake seems to be a fitting response to skeptics, as it seems to have already won over the internet:

Surprised but this actually is way better than I expected — Jack (@ohSlapper) October 22, 2020

Advertisement

Honestly this pic isn't that bad pic.twitter.com/S7yT6bqXQv — Zay 🎃 (@Zaykoza) October 22, 2020

TOM HOLLAND AS NATHAN DRAKE IM SPEECHLESS pic.twitter.com/DFhSeTXziu — ✨Maria✨ (@quackzonqueen) October 22, 2020

He looks pretty on model for the game!



Are you ready for “sexy” #TomHolland as #NathanDrake?



To me he has an innate earnestness - which I think is a great quality - so I’m interested to see if he can pull this off!#UnchartedMovie #Uncharted pic.twitter.com/DSCiZkcHsW — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 22, 2020

Tom Holland looks like a great Nathan Drake in #Uncharted.



That's the tweet.https://t.co/wJdTQhPg2z pic.twitter.com/k6ZFqo9xml — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 22, 2020

"Hey Mr. Stark, you ever play that really old video game, Uncharted?" pic.twitter.com/uI7gHOsUke — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) October 22, 2020

the tom holland fandom right now when tom has come back on twitter posting about uncharted pic.twitter.com/0pIMvO1LGp — ✨Maria✨ (@quackzonqueen) October 22, 2020

fuck uncharted is finally happening. means i gotta steal this game from my brother at thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/Y1FhsO35oB — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 22, 2020

Advertisement

Tom looks sick as Nathan Drake there. Hope the film does the games justice because Uncharted is up there with the best games I've played. pic.twitter.com/RTCJqRKavG — Trevor Lloyd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇰🇷 (@Trevorlloyd92) October 22, 2020

Me seing Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and loading up the Uncharted Series on Ps4 pic.twitter.com/Xl7dUubKNB — TheDoctorX11 (@TheDoctorX11) October 22, 2020

If they actually manage to pull off a good Uncharted movie...



I’m gonna be so happy dude pic.twitter.com/UPEnbXRH77 — Tyler (@Nanogenix) October 22, 2020

Advertisement

With the recent first look images at Tom Holland's Uncharted, the hype surrounding the film just got a lot more real.