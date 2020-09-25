5 best PS4 games like Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is an action-adventure video game developed by Naughty Dog that was initially launched on 10th May 2016 as a PS4 exclusive title. It is a title filled with tonnes of action set pieces that are complemented by its detailed and immersive graphics, animation, music, and pacing, among other aspects.

Since it is almost four years old, there may be some of you who have played and finished this title multiple times. Today, we have brought you a list of games that are similar to Uncharted 4, so let's get down to the list.

Five best PS4 games like Uncharted 4 playable right now

1) Tomb Raider

Image Credits: Crystal Dynamics

Tomb Raider is an action-adventure video game developed by Crystal Dynamics and released on 5th March 2013, and is one of the best titles that comes closest to Uncharted 4. In many ways, Lara Croft is the female incarnation of Nathan Drake. Her journey in Tomb Raider is similar to Uncharted 4, whether we talk about the action, combat, game world design, gameplay, or any other aspects.

Both games offer some of the best set pieces in the action-adventure genre. The Hollywood movie-style actions, scenarios, and characters will immerse you into the game world. Tomb Raider also offers a variety of dungeons and hidden temples to explore, and Lara is always in search of new relics and treasure, just like Nathan in Uncharted 4.

Also read Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139: White Snow Edition price, contents, where to pre-order, and more

Advertisement

2) Assassin's Creed 4: Black flag

Image Credits: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag is an action-adventure video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and released on 29th October 2013. This title offers a vast open-world filled with an ample number of Islands, caves, hidden treasures, mysteries, legendary items, and much more to explore. The sense of adventure and exploration is similar to Uncharted 4.

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag is one of the best Assassin's Creed games in the entire series. The game story is rich with different unique characters, and the action combat is very satisfying, while some of the story missions will leave you in awe.

Also read: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PC predicted system requirements

3) Horizon Zero Dawn

Image Credits: Guerilla Games

Horizon Zero Dawn is yet another action-adventure video game that has many similarities to Uncharted 4. But before we begin, let us talk a little about the game itself. It is a critically acclaimed title developed by Guerrilla Games and released on 28th February 2017. There's a sequel called Horizon Zero Dawn Forbidden West set to release next year on platforms including the PS4 and PS5.

Horizon Zero Dawn offers an immersive vast open-world filled with mechanical dinosaur-like creatures and other kinds of dangers. Alloy, the protagonist, can perform actions similar to Nathan from Uncharted 4. Her mobility and skill in traversing the in-game world is also something similar to him, or any other game in the series.

The combat in Horizon Zero Dawn will give you the same adrenaline rush that you get while playing Uncharted 4. There's a wide variety of arsenal that Alloy can use as well to destroy foes. Lastly, there are hidden places and collectables that will give you a sense of adventure while exploring.

Also read: Spider-Man: Miles Morales ultimate launch edition contents, game size, and more

4) Infamous Second Son

Image Credits: Sucker Punch Productions

Infamous Second Son might not feature caves to explore and hidden treasures to find, but it is an action-adventure game that will give you the same feeling as playing an Uncharted game. The closest thing that it has in common with Uncharted 4 is the protagonist and the action-packed gameplay they offer.

Infamous Second Son is a PS4 exclusive title developed by Sucker Punch Productions and released on 21st March 2014. It comes from the same studio that gave us the massive hit, Ghost of Tsushima. This game is best for those of you who want to try an action-adventure title with supernatural powers.

The open-world is full of side activities, collectables, and much more. The best thing about this offering is that you will never get bored with the combat mechanism.

Also read: Opinion: Three best PlayStation 5 launch titles

5.) The Last of Us Part II

Image Credits: Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part II is an action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog and released on 19th Jun 2020. It comes from the same developers who brought us the Uncharted series. In this title, you play as two main characters, Ellie and Abby, off which the former can be considered the female version of Nathan from Uncharted 4.

If Uncharted 4 is a game filled with adventure, exploration, treasures, uncovering mysteries, and such other things, then The Last of Us Part II will seem like its darker version that leans more towards revenge and redemption.

Also read: Marvel's Spider-Man remastered 60 fps performance mode, haptic feedback support and more features confirmed by Insomniac