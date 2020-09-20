Opinion: 3 best PlayStation 5 launch titles

Sony PlayStation 5 is launching on November 12, 2020, in the US and a few other countries. The console is slated for a global launch on November 19, 2020.

Sony recently held an online PlayStation 5 showcase event that focused on new console exclusive titles, gameplay from previously revealed PS5 games, and much more.

PlayStation 5 has around seven launch titles that will be rolling out along with the two consoles. We have covered all seven of them in our previous article.

Top 3 PlayStation 5 launch titles you should look out for

In this article, we discuss the three best PlayStation 5 games that you should keep an eye on.

Disclaimer: This list is based on personal opinion, and we haven't chosen the games based on official statistics(sales, pre-orders, etc.) or reviews.

1) Demon's Souls Remake

Image Credit: Bluepoint Games

Demon's Souls remake is an upcoming action role-playing videogame developed by Bluepoint Games and Japan Studios. It is a PlayStation 5 exclusive title and a remake of 2009's original Demon's Souls game developed by FromSoftware.

The original Demon's Souls was the first souls game ever released. It alone defined the 'souls-like game' genre that we are very fond of, thanks to Hidetaka Miyazaki.

2) Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an upcoming action-adventure game from Insomniac games. It is a direct sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man, which was a PS4 exclusive title.

The game is set in New York, about a year after the events of the first game(including the DLCs). Spider-Man Miles Morales will launch this holiday on both PS4 and PS5.

Official website: Click here.

3) Godfall

Image Credit: Counterplay Games

Godfall is an upcoming action role-playing game from Counterplay Games. It is a unique videogame title that the players have been waiting for a long time.

Godfall is trying to define a new genre of gaming by its unique take on 'looter games.' It is coming out this year as a PS5 timed exclusive(also available on PC).

Official website: Click here.

