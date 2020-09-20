PlayStation 5: List of games to be released on PS5 at launch

The PlayStation 5 showcase event took place a few days ago, and the official launch date and prices for the consoles were revealed during the event.

The PlayStation 5 base model is priced at 499 USD while the digital edition will cost you 399 USD.

The PlayStation 5 will be launched on November 12, 2020, in the US and a few other selected countries and on November 19, 2020, in the rest of the world.

With that in mind, we have prepared a list of games releasing on PlayStation 5 at launch.

PlayStation 5: List of games releasing at launch

Here is the list of all games releasing on the PlayStation 5 at launch.

1.) Astro's Playroom

Image Credit: PlayStation

Astro's Playroom is a direct sequel to Astro Bot Rescue Mission that released on the PS4 on 2 October 2018.

For those of you who don't know, Astro's Playroom is an upcoming 3D platformer videogame developed by SIE Japan Studio's ASOBI Team division. The game comes pre-installed in all PlayStation 5 systems and features multiple levels which utilize the new features of the DualSense controller.

About Astro's Playroom

Astro and his crew lead you on a magical introduction through PS5 in this fun platformer that comes pre-loaded on PS5. Explore four worlds, each based on PS5's console components. Each area showcases innovative gameplay that taps into the new feature of the PS5's DualSense wireless controller.—omaralmasri97777

2.) Demon's Souls remake

Image Credit: Bluepoint Games

Demon's Souls remake is an upcoming action role-playing videogame developed by Bluepoint Games and Japan Studios. It is a remake of 2009's original Demon Souls game developed by FromSoftware.

Demon Souls is the very first souls game ever released. The remake of the game will be released on November 12, 2020, alongside the PlayStation 5.

About Demon Souls Remake

Demon's Souls takes place in the kingdom of Boletaria. ... Now bound to the Nexus until the Old One is returned to slumber, the player travels to five regions of Boletaria, killing the powerful demons controlling those areas and absorbing their souls to increase their power so they can face King Allant.

3.) Destruction AllStars

Image Credit: Lucid Games.

Destruction AllStars is an upcoming vehicular combat game developed by Lucid Games. It is a PlayStation 5 exclusive title launching on November 12, 2020. Destruction AllStars was first officially announced on June 11, 2020, at the PlayStation 5 reveal event.

About Destruction AllStars

Destruction All Stars is an action-packed sports event that pits drivers against one another in an intense competition. The goal? Wreck as many cars as possible.

4.) Godfall

Image Credit: Counterplay Games

Godfall is an upcoming action role-playing game from Counterplay Games. It is also one of the first big triple-A titles being published by Gearbox Publishing.

Godfall is a unique videogame title that players have been waiting eagerly to try out. We have had many looter-shooter game releases so far but Godfall is a looter-slasher game which is trying to define a completely new genre.

About Godfall

The game is set in a high fantasy setting, split into the realms of Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Spirit, where players take the role of one of the last exalted Knight's Order to prevent a major apocalyptic event. The player has 5 weapon classes to select from, based on which of their armor sets, Valorplates, they equip.

5.) Just Dance 2021

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Just Dance 2021 is an upcoming dance rhythm game and a successor to Just Dance 2020 developed by Ubisoft.

There's not much to say about Just Dance 2021. Here is a short description of the game from developers Ubisoft.

With a roster of artists including Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa, Just Dance 2021 also features a new quickplay mode for players who want to jump straight into a randomized playlist, and an improved World Dance Floor mode for challenging other players to dance battles.

6.) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an upcoming action-adventure game from Insomniac games. It is a direct sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man which was a PS4 exclusive title.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is slated to be launched on November 12, 2020, across PS4 and PS5 platforms.

About Spider-Man Miles Morales

A year after the first game and its DLC, Miles has fully integrated himself into the black and red suit as an experienced Spider-Man while defending both his new home in Harlem and the rest of New York City from a gang war between the Roxxon energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army led by the Tinkerer.

7.) Sackboy: A Big Adventure

(Image Credit: Sumo Digital)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is an upcoming platform game developed by Sumo Digital.

It is a PlayStation 5 exclusive game set to be released this year alongside the PS5 consoles.

