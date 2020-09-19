How to download Football Manager from Epic Games Store for free: Step-by-step guide and tips

Epic Games Store is a digital videogame storefront for PC and macOS games. They give away games, which include both indie and triple-A titles, for free each week.

This time, we have got Football Manager 2020 and a few other games for free. Players can download or claim the game for free till September 24, 2020.

Football Manager 2020 is a football-management simulation game from Sports Interactive. The game initially launched on 31 October 2019 and is currently available on platforms including Android, Macintosh operating systems, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and iOS.

How to download Football Manager 2020 for free

To download the game for free, you need an Epic Games account and the Epic Games Launcher. If you just want to claim the game and download it later, then this can be done without the Epic Games Launcher (skip to step 4).

1) Register on the Epic Games Store

Players need to have an account on the Epic Games Store. You can either fill in the required details or sign up with Google, Facebook, etc.

Register on Epic Games Website

2) Enable Two-Factor Authentication on your account

After logging in to your account, go to the 'Password and Security' section that will appear on the left side of the screen. Scroll down and enable the Two-Factor Authentication via Email, SMS or the Authenticator App.

Enable Two Factor Authentication

3) Download the Epic Games Launcher

Download Link: https://bit.ly/3btPY2R

After the above step, click on the 'Get Epic Games' button present on the top-right corner of the website to download the Epic Games Launcher. You can also download the same from the link mentioned above.

Download Epic Games Launcher

4) Go to the Epic Game Store

After you are done downloading the Epic Games Launcher, open the launcher and go to Epic Games Store. It is located in the left menu with a label "Store".

There, you can find Football Manager 2020. Click on the Football Manager 2020 image, and you will be prompted to the game page. Click on "Get Now" and complete the free transaction.

Image Credit: Epic Games Launcher

5) Go to the Library

After completing step 4, Football Manager 2020 will be added to your library. You can download the game whenever you want as the games are available for a lifetime once they are claimed.

To start your download, click on the "Library" tab present on the left menu of the Epic Games Launcher. Click on the Football Manager 2020 image. Choose the installation drive and folder and click on ok.

Image Credit: Epic Games Launcher

6) Go to Download to Monitor download status

You can monitor Football Manager 2020 download status from the "Downloads" tab in the Epic Games Launcher.

Image Credit: Epic Games Launcher

