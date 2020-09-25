Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 is an upcoming action role-playing videogame title from Toylogic Inc. It is a remastered version of 2010's Nier Replicant which initially launched in Japan across PS3 and Xbox 360 platforms. Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 is slated to launch next year on 23rd April 2021 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 is available on the online stores of each of the above platforms. PC players can pre-purchase the game right now via Steam. Players will be rewarded certain pre-order bonuses, depending on the platform of purchase. Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 pre-order bonus includes:

PS4: Dynamic Theme, Avatar Set, Mini Soundtrack

Dynamic Theme, Avatar Set, Mini Soundtrack XB1: Mini Soundtrack

Mini Soundtrack STEAM: Mini Soundtrack, Wallpaper Collection

Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139: White Snow Edition (Square Enix store exclusive)

Advertisement

Image Credit: Square Enix

Also read: Opinion: Three best PlayStation 5 launch titles

Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139: White Snow Edition is a premium version of the game. It includes the original game, a grimoire pin set, a steel book, original scores and much more. Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139: White Snow Edition is priced at 159.99 USD at the Square Enix store (pre-order). Here are the official contents of Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139: White Snow Edition.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 standard edition digital game (to be distributed digitally via email or customer's SQUARE ENIX Account)

digital game (to be distributed digitally via email or customer's SQUARE ENIX Account) Grimoire Pin Set - Grimoire Weiss, Grimoire Noir, and Grimoire Rubrum are recreated as a set of pins, each one at a whopping 9 mm (approx. 3/8") in thickness. These can stand upright on their own, so you can display them as you please.

- Grimoire Weiss, Grimoire Noir, and Grimoire Rubrum are recreated as a set of pins, each one at a whopping 9 mm (approx. 3/8") in thickness. These can stand upright on their own, so you can display them as you please. Script Set – A set of seven books encompassing the spoken script of the game. Packaged in a special hard case, featuring covers art by character designer, Akihiko Yoshida.

– A set of seven books encompassing the spoken script of the game. Packaged in a special hard case, featuring covers art by character designer, Akihiko Yoshida. Original Soundtrack – A two-disc collection featuring newly-recorded and arranged music for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., presented in a premium Grimoire Weiss-inspired package.

– A two-disc collection featuring newly-recorded and arranged music for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., presented in a premium Grimoire Weiss-inspired package. Steelbook Case – A metal case featuring stunning artwork by illustrator Kazuma Koda .

– A metal case featuring stunning artwork by illustrator . Lunar Tear Collector’s Box.

Also read: Marvel's Spider-Man remastered 60 fps performance mode, haptic feedback support and more features confirmed by Insomniac