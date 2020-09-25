A few hours ago, Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 was announced at Tokyo Game Show 2020. Nier Replicant is an action role-playing videogame developed by Cavia, that initially launched on 22nd April 2010 on PS3 and Xbox 360. The remastered version - Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139, was announced along with other major details, during the Nier-centric event 'We Have a Decent Amount of New Info', at TGS.

Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 is a prequel to 2017's Nier Automata. For those of you who don't know, Nier Automata is a critically acclaimed role-playing videogame developed by Platinum Games. It offers a smooth hack and slash combat system, an excellent story with around 26 different endings, a list of in-game music that cannot be matched by any other game, and much more. Overall, we want to say that Nier Automata is a masterpiece which you must try at least once, if you haven't yet.

Nier Replicant Remaster release date, price, pre-order and more

Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139, or remastered in simple words, is releasing next year on April 23, 2021, across platforms including the PS4, the Xbox One and PC. Pre-orders for the game though, are live right now. You can go to the PlayStation store, steam, or windows store to purchase the game.

There are two versions of Nier Replicant remastered available to pre-order.

Standard Edition. (2999 INR on Steam, 3499 INR on PS4)

Deluxe Edition (The white snow edition)

Steam describes the plot of Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 as,

A kind young man sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking book, to search for the "Sealed verses" in order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl.

